Rewind to The Golden Age of the Album with “The ’70s!” at Lamb’s

Lamb’s Players Theatre is celebrating the Golden Age of the Album with “The ’70s,” opening on June 19 with performances Wednesdays through Sundays. “The 70s!” celebrates the decade that saw more influential albums than any other.

The production is co-authored by Lamb’s Players artists Kerry Meads and Vanda Eggington. Meads directs and Eggington has authored the arrangements and directs the music.

Meads and Eggington are responsible for the huge hits, “BOOMERS,” “American Rhythm,” “Mixtape” and “R•E•S•P•E•C•T,” all of which were award-winning and extended extensively.

Wed 2 & 7 / Thu & Fri 7 / Sat 2 & 7/ Sun 2

Lamb’s Players Theatre

1142 Orange Avenue, Coronado

Tickets range from $48 to $118, depending on the day of the week and the theatre’s seating section.

Discounts are available for Seniors (66+) and Veterans.

Half-price tickets are available for Active Duty Military, Youth (ages 5–17), and Young Adults (18–34) that join the theatre’s free <35 Club.





