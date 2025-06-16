Islander Cross Country Summer Training

For those planning to run Cross Country this fall for the Coronado Islanders, now is the time to start training.

It takes several months to build an endurance base to reach your potential during the season. We’ll be meeting several times a week during the summer months, but we’ll have a weekly schedule for the days we don’t meet. Even if you’ll be out of town, you’ll still be able to follow along. If interested, visit our website, IslanderTrack.com, and fill out the contact form there, or send Coach Green an email or text message.





