People

Faces of Coronado Recreation Services: Tiara Gonzales

1 min.
City of Coronado
Meet Tiara Gonzales, a Recreation Specialist who has quickly become a valued and versatile member of the Parks & Beaches Division since joining the team in March 2025.

Born and raised in San Diego, Tiara brings both local roots and fresh perspective to her role. With a bachelor’s degree from the University of San Diego and currently pursuing her master’s in Hospitality and Tourism Management at San Diego State University, Tiara’s educational background is matched by her passion for community engagement and event planning.

Her positive attitude, flexibility, and eagerness to adapt to the many moving parts of her position have made her a standout addition to the division. Whether she’s checking on parks or stepping in to support colleagues, Tiara consistently approaches her work with enthusiasm and professionalism.

“I was drawn to Coronado because of the small community feel,” Tiara shares. “I love being part of special days and events that spark joy for the community.” From local celebrations to seasonal programs, she finds purpose in the details that create meaningful moments for residents and visitors alike.

Outside of work, Tiara stays active as a high school softball coach and enjoys time with her husband and their dog, Zeus. A fun fact? Her family runs a non-profit horse sanctuary, further reflecting her compassionate nature and commitment to giving back.

We’re lucky to have Tiara on our team. Her dedication, upbeat energy, and community-centered spirit continue to make a positive impact every day. Thank you, Tiara, for all that you do!



City of Coronado
Coronado Mahjong: It’s the Coolest Club in Town, and You’re Invited!

Community News

Fernside, Boozy Slushees and a Whole Lot More

Bridgeworthy

Emerald Keepers Recognized by Port of San Diego as Anchors of Excellence Awardee for June

Community News

As Coronado Considers Clean Energy Switch, Concerns about CCAs Arise

City of Coronado

We Won’t Back Down, Say Veterans as they Protest Federal Cuts to the VA

Community News

