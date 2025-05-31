Coronado Crime Report: Resisting an Officer, Elder Abuse, Trespassing

The information below is provided by the Coronado Police Department and summarized for publication. This report covers May 17 to 23.

Arrests:

Outstanding warrant

May 19: An 56-year-old man was arrested on an outstanding misdemeanor warrant and referred to an outside agency.

Driving without a license

May 22: A 33-year-old man was cited on misdemeanor charges for driving without a valid license, which carries a possible penalty of up to six months in county jail and fines of up to $1,000.

Resisting an officer

May 23: A 44-year-old man was arrested on felony charges for resisting an executive officer—a police officer, judge, or other law enforcement agent—using threats or violence. This often includes resisting arrest. The charge carries possible fines and up to three years incarceration.

Incidents reported:

May 17

Noise disturbance: 6

General disturbance: 3

Temporary restraining order violation: 2

Grand theft: 1

Stolen vehicle: 1

Welfare check: 4

Hit and run, no injuries: 1

Reckless driving: 1

Traffic accident, no injuries: 1

Public drunkenness: 1

May 18

Reckless driving: 2

Traffic accident, minor injuries: 2

Trespassing: 4

Petty theft: 1

Welfare check: 1

May 19

Noise disturbance: 1

General disturbance: 1

Reckless driving: 2

Traffic accident, no injuries: 2

Hit and run, no injuries: 1

Defrauding an inn keeper: 1

Traffic accident, minor injuries: 1

Petty theft: 1

Welfare check: 1

May 20

Reckless driving: 1

Noise disturbance: 1

General disturbance: 1

Grand theft: 2

Welfare check: 2

Traffic accident, no injuries: 1

Elder abuse: 1

May 21

Traffic accident, minor injuries: 3

Forgery/fraud: 2

Petty theft: 2

Noise disturbance: 1

General disturbance: 1

Reckless driving: 2

Vandalism: 1

Throwing objects at a moving vehicle: 1

May 22

General disturbance: 2

Trespassing: 1

Grand theft: 2

Petty theft: 1

Forgery/fraud: 1

Welfare check: 2

May 23

Noise disturbance: 1

General disturbance: 2

Trespassing: 1

Grand theft: 1

Vehicle tampering: 1

Vandalism: 1

Public drunkenness: 1

Reckless driving: 1

Welfare check: 1





