Islander Athletes Honored at Track & Field Banquet

At the Islander Track & Field Banquet held at Granzer Hall on May 28, awards were given out for League, Division, Section, and Team categories. The MVP awards for boys and girls went to junior Nathan Ayan and senior Lauren Gilhooly.

This was the third time Ayan received the award and the second time for Cal-bound Gilhooly since she transferred to Coronado from Mira Costa High School in 2024. By a consensus vote from the League coaches, both were awarded Central League Track Athletes of the Year.

During the season both athletes were part of school records. The boys’ 4×800 team, comprised of Ayan, Vincent Russo, Jack Letcher, and Andrew Buck set a new standard for the 4×800 relay while winning the League championship and placing second at the Division Championship. In addition to setting school records for the 100 and 200-meter sprints, Gilhooly was part of three relay records. Gilhooly, along with Summer Little, Maya Wilson, and Micaela Gistaro set new records for the 4×100, 4×400, and Sprint Medley relays. The four girls qualified for the state meet on May 30-31 at Clovis, CA with Gilhooly running the 100-meter dash and all in the 4×100 relay.

Awards were given to the First Team Central Athletes (winners of their event(s) at the League Championships). They are as follows: Ayan (800), Gilhooly (100, 200), Reif Souder (110 hurdles), Emiliano Marquez (300 hurdles), Claudia Wagner (triple jump), Nadia Roos (800), boys’ 4×100 (David Castillo, Davin Collins, William Heyen, Mason Gibbs), boys’ 4×400 (Marquez, Gibbs, Xavier Marsh, Ayan), boys’ 4×800 (Russo, Buck, Letcher, Ayan), Girls’ 4×100 and 4×400 (Wilson, Gilhooly, Gistaro, Little).

In addition to the above, several athletes received coaches’ awards. Collins was the top performer on the team for the 100 and 200-meter sprints. Heyen received a coaches’ award for his sprinting and relay performances. Freshman Liam Morocco got a coaches award for outstanding performances in the sprints and jumps. State Meet bound Little was the girls’ most improved athlete. The boys’ most improved title went to Russo. Marquez received the boys’ award for Newcomer of the Year. The girls’ Newcomer of the year went to State Meet bound Wilson. The ISF awards for Integrity, Sportsmanship, and Friendship went to Mason Gibbs and Claudia Wagner.





