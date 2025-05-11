Faces of Coronado Recreation Services: Crystal Cazares

This May, as part of our Faces of Recreation series, we’re proud to celebrate Crystal Cazares, Front Desk Recreation Specialist at the Coronado Community Center. Crystal has been part of the Recreation and Golf Services family since 2019, but her ties to Coronado go even deeper. As a legacy employee, Crystal continues her family’s tradition of public service, with relatives who have proudly served in the City’s Public Services and Fire Department.

If you’ve ever stopped by the Community Center, chances are you’ve been welcomed by Crystal’s bright smile and friendly hello. She’s the go-to person for getting signed up for programs, checking into the Fitness Center or pool, and finding answers to all your recreation questions. Her knowledge of CivicRec and her willingness to mentor new staff have made her an invaluable part of the team — and a familiar, friendly face for our community.

“My favorite part of my job as a Recreation Specialist is creating fun and meaningful experiences that bring people together and brighten their day!” said Crystal.

Next time you’re visiting the Community Center, be sure to stop by the front desk and say hi to Crystal. We’re lucky to have her as part of our Coronado Recreation family!





