Meet Mac Barnett, National Ambassador for Young People’s Literature

The Coronado Library is thrilled to announce that children’s author Mac Barnett (Triangle, Sam and Dave Dig a Hole, Mac Undercover), will appear in person on Tuesday, May 20.

Starting at 3:30 pm, Mac will be at the library to meet fans and sign books. At 4 pm, he will share picture book favorites and showcase the deeply impactful ways picture books blend words and illustrations, and even the turning of a page, to create a uniquely powerful reading experience. Mac will share his passion for picture books and invite children and adults alike to join him in celebrating what’s vibrant, joyful and inspiring about this quintessential – and highly participatory – American art form at this all-ages and family-friendly event.

The Coronado Library was selected with the Coronado Unified School District as one of five libraries in the country at which Mac would appear. As the only library West of the Rio Grande that was chosen, we are thrilled to host Mac’s public appearance in Coronado for this tour. Each year, Barnett will visit only five locations as National Ambassador. Coronado was selected out of 350 applicants for this honor and is the very first one of his tour! This visit is made possible thanks to the Library of Congress and Every Child a Reader.

Registration is encouraged for this event. Please register each person attending. Reserved seats will be held until 3:30 pm after which any open spots will be given to standby seating.

Award-winning author Mac Barnett is excited to share his passion for picture books with children and adults. The tradition of the picture book is a tradition of experimentation, just like childhood itself. Every page turn contains infinite possibilities – a journey of discovery and connections. After all, picture books blend words and illustrations to create a uniquely powerful reading experience, one that is often the foundation for a lifetime of reading. On his nationwide tour as national ambassador, Mac invites readers of all ages to join him in celebrating what’s vibrant, joyful and inspiring about this quintessential American art form.

“Children deserve entertaining stories and meaningful art! I am, of course, excited to talk to young readers. But I’m also eager to speak to adults – who often underestimate or overlook children’s literature – to champion the power of picture books and the brilliance of the kids who read them.” – Mac Barnett, National Ambassador for Young People’s Literature

In partnership with the Library of Congress and Every Child a Reader, the National Ambassador is an advocate for reading across the country. Learn more about the National Ambassador and Behold! The Picture Book on the Library of Congress’ website: guides.loc.gov/mac-barnett.

About Mac Barnett

Mac Barnett, a New York Times–bestselling author of stories for children, is the ninth National Ambassador for Young People’s Literature. His work has been translated into more than 30 languages and sold more than 5 million copies worldwide. Barnett’s books have won many prizes, including two Caldecott Honors, three New York Times/New York Public Library Best Illustrated Awards, three E.B. White Read Aloud Awards, the Boston Globe-Horn Book Award, Germany’s Jugendliteraturpreis, China’s Chen Bochui International Children’s Literature Award, The Netherlands’ Silver Griffel, and Italy’s Premio Orbil. He is the co-creator, with Jon Klassen, of “Shape Island,” a stop-motion animated series on Apple TV+, based on their best-selling Shapes series of picture books. Barnett lives in Oakland, California.

About the National Ambassador for Young People’s Literature

The National Ambassador for Young People’s Literature is an initiative of the Library of Congress, in partnership with Every Child a Reader, with generous support from The Library of Congress James Madison Council. The program was established in 2008 by the Library, the Children’s Book Council and Every Child a Reader to emphasize the importance of young people’s literature as it relates to lifelong literacy, education and the development and betterment of the lives of young people.





