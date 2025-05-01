Ciccia Osteria: Where Italy Finds a Home in Barrio Logan

Tucked away in San Diego’s dynamic and culturally rich Barrio Logan neighborhood, Ciccia Osteria is more than just a restaurant—it’s a heartfelt homage to the spirit of Italian cooking. With its name derived from an Italian term of endearment meaning “sweetie,” Ciccia Osteria embraces guests with warmth, comfort, and a lovingly curated menu that tells a story in every bite.

Founded by Chefs Francesca Penoncelli and Mario Cassineri, Ciccia Osteria is where old-world charm meets modern culinary artistry. Both chefs share a deep-rooted passion for authentic Italian cuisine, a passion that’s palpable the moment you walk through the doors. Inspired by the time-honored tradition of the osteria—a cozy Italian eatery where food and community come together—the duo brings family recipes to life with fresh, seasonal ingredients and a contemporary twist.

The heart of the menu lies in its handcrafted pastas and delectable desserts, lovingly made in-house and plated with precision. Each dish reflects a rich heritage of flavors while embracing the creativity that comes with culinary innovation. Whether you’re savoring a silky tagliatelle or finishing your meal with a delicate panna cotta, every course is an invitation to slow down and enjoy the moment.

Born and raised in Milan, Chef Mario Cassineri brings more than technical expertise to the kitchen—he brings soul. His cooking is a fusion of heritage and innovation, taking guests on a journey through Italy with each bite. Cassineri’s ability to reimagine traditional recipes while honoring their roots ensures a dining experience that’s both nostalgic and refreshingly new. His commitment to excellence has earned Ciccia Osteria a loyal following among locals and visitors alike.

The ambiance at Ciccia Osteria reflects the same thoughtful attention given to its cuisine. Rustic yet refined, the interior is designed to feel like an extension of the chefs’ own kitchen—welcoming, intimate, and full of character. With exposed wood accents, soft lighting, and the warm hum of conversation, it’s the perfect setting for a romantic dinner, a celebration with friends, or a peaceful solo escape.

Ciccia Osteria also takes pride in its curated wine selection, chosen to complement the vibrant flavors of its menu. From crisp whites to robust reds, each bottle is selected with the same care and intention that defines every aspect of the dining experience.

Whether you’re a longtime lover of Italian food or exploring it for the first time, Ciccia Osteria invites you to experience the simple pleasures of authentic Italian dining. Come for the food, stay for the atmosphere, and leave with a full heart—and perhaps a new favorite pasta.

Ciccia Osteria is proof that the best meals are the ones made with love, shared among friends, and remembered long after the last bite.

Ciccia Osteria

2233 Logan Ave, San Diego, CA 92113

619-674-4069





