Friday, March 7, 2025
Faces of Coronado Recreation Services: Patti Peterson

City of Coronado
City of Coronado

In every organization, it’s the staff who truly make the difference. They are the face of the organization, shining brightly to carry on the group’s mission. We are proud to feature one of the amazing staff members of our recreation services team, Patti Peterson.

From the moment Patti became part of the City of Coronado staff in April 2018, it was clear that she possessed a unique blend of passion, talent, and dedication. As a Recreation Specialist, Patti oversees the activities and operations of the Coronado Community Center and Club Room. Whether facilitating a banquet setup or solving a maintenance issue, Patti easily tackles the most complex challenges. She is there to direct, lead, and help her co-workers with what needs to be done and brings her best to the Coronado Community Center daily.

When her youngest son entered high school in 2018, Patti decided she was ready to return to the workforce. Luckily for the Coronado community, she chose to work in the recreation department. Patti is a proud Navy spouse of 35 years who has lived in Coronado off and on since 1990. Her now-grown sons, who attended the CUSD schools, went on to careers in the U.S. Armed Forces.

Patti loves to bake so she uses those skills to teach children how to cook in weekly enrichment classes at the community center (her co-workers especially appreciate her culinary skills since she often brings in treats for them to sample.) She says mentoring the newest community center staff is easy since everyone there is so supportive, caring and willing to help each other when work needs to get done. Plus, there is always so much to do with all the events, workshops, celebrations, and programs. Her favorite part of working at the community center is helping to make visitors’ and guests’ experiences memorable, whether they are walking in for the first time or celebrating their wedding, birthday, or anniversary. 

Patti is a true team player who does not shy away from hard work no matter how strenuous it is. Her keen sense of making processes easier and more efficient is her “special superpower.” 

So next time you visit the community center, say “Helloto Patti. She loves the small hometown feel of Coronado, so know that your greeting will warm her heart.



