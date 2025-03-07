Saturday, March 8, 2025
Entertainment

A Day of Relaxation and Entertainment at the John D. Spreckels Center

1 min.
City of Coronado
City of Coronado

Looking for a way to unwind and connect with friends? The John D. Spreckels Center has two events lined up on Friday, April 11 that blend wellness, socializing, and entertainment into one memorable day.

Post Yoga Bites | 11 AM – 12 PM

After a refreshing session of Chair Yoga (held each Friday from 10 to 10:45 am, stick around for Post Yoga Bites in the Grand Room, which will be transformed into a welcoming lunch hall. Enjoy a light meal, great conversation, and a relaxed atmosphere. Water and coffee will be provided, and the menu details will be available one month before the event. Registration is required 72 hours in advance, with a fee of $5 for Coronado residents and $7 for non-residents or at the door.

Film Friday | 12 PM – 2 PM

Continue your day of relaxation with Film Friday, featuring the captivating movie Where the Crawdads Sing. This emotional and beautifully shot film will be shown in a cozy, welcoming environment. Light refreshments will be provided to enhance your viewing experience. This event is free and open to all.

Plan for a full day of wellness and entertainment at the John D. Spreckels Center. Whether you savor a post-yoga meal or enjoy the afternoon film, these events are a great way to relax, connect, and enjoy the company of friends.

For more information or to register, visit www.coronado.ca.us/civicrec, call (619) 522-7343, or stop by the front desk at 1019 Seventh St.

Spreckels Center / The Coronado Times



LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

City of Coronado
City of Coronadohttp://www.coronado.ca.us/recreation

RELATED ARTICLES

Entertainment

Give Input on the New MONOPOLY: San Diego Edition

Community News

Breakfast with the Easter Bunny – Ticket Sales Open March 19

Entertainment

“Daydream Hotel,” Coronado Student-Produced Film Available to View

Entertainment

Experience the Magic of Kamishibai: Paper Box Theater

Dining

Celebrate National Oreo Day at the Oreo Sampler Party

Bridgeworthy

Day Trip to the Richard Nixon Presidential Library & Museum

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Community News

Transform Your Grandparenting with “Love & Logic”: A 3-Week Series

History

Discover Stories Behind Your Treasures

Community News

Exploring Art in Latin Culture for Ages 6-11

Community News

Preschooler Spanish Class: ¡Vamos de Viaje! We are going on a trip

Community News

Breakfast with the Easter Bunny – Ticket Sales Open March 19

Sports

SD SkateLife Spring 2025 Classes Held at the Coronado Skatepark

More Local News

Coronado Will Consider Turf Reduction at Golf Course to Reduce Water Use

City of Coronado

Rep. Peters Introduces Bill Allowing IBWC to Accept Funding from Outside Entities

News

Coronado Unified School District Launches Lawsuit Against Sewage Plant Operators

Community News

CHS Girls’ Basketball: On the Season, Three Earn All-Central Honors

Sports

Mary Ann Kelly (1959-2025)

Obituaries

CORONADO'S LOCAL NEWS SOURCE

The Coronado Times newspaper provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication has been Coronado's trusted news source for over 20 years. Our staff is local and committed to quality coverage of our Coronado community. Learn more about our publication.

Send Us News Tips & Story Ideas:
[email protected]

GET WITH THE TIMES

© Copyright 2002-2025, The Coronado Times. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be re-published online or offline without permission.

MORE STORIES

Coronado FOCUS Volunteers Find Fulfillment Through Service