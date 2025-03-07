A Day of Relaxation and Entertainment at the John D. Spreckels Center

Looking for a way to unwind and connect with friends? The John D. Spreckels Center has two events lined up on Friday, April 11 that blend wellness, socializing, and entertainment into one memorable day.

Post Yoga Bites | 11 AM – 12 PM

After a refreshing session of Chair Yoga (held each Friday from 10 to 10:45 am, stick around for Post Yoga Bites in the Grand Room, which will be transformed into a welcoming lunch hall. Enjoy a light meal, great conversation, and a relaxed atmosphere. Water and coffee will be provided, and the menu details will be available one month before the event. Registration is required 72 hours in advance, with a fee of $5 for Coronado residents and $7 for non-residents or at the door.

Film Friday | 12 PM – 2 PM

Continue your day of relaxation with Film Friday, featuring the captivating movie Where the Crawdads Sing. This emotional and beautifully shot film will be shown in a cozy, welcoming environment. Light refreshments will be provided to enhance your viewing experience. This event is free and open to all.

Plan for a full day of wellness and entertainment at the John D. Spreckels Center. Whether you savor a post-yoga meal or enjoy the afternoon film, these events are a great way to relax, connect, and enjoy the company of friends.

For more information or to register, visit www.coronado.ca.us/civicrec, call (619) 522-7343, or stop by the front desk at 1019 Seventh St.





