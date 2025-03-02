Monday, March 3, 2025
Education

Coronado Democratic Club Announces 2025 CHS $500 Scholarship

Managing Editor
Managing Editor

The Coronado Democrat Club is excited to begin taking applications for the 2025 CHS Malala Yousafzai Scholarship. Named in honor of Malala Yousafzai, who was shot in the head because of her activism under the Taliban. Her attack sparked international outrage and support. For subsequent extensive and extraordinary work, she became the youngest-ever Nobel Laureate Peace Prize winner at age 17. It is because of her diligence in leadership and activism for those living in oppression that this scholarship is dedicated.

This scholarship is for students who are pre-registered or registered to vote as Democrats. If they are 16-17 years old, they can pre-register to vote at  registertovote.ca.gov. The purpose of this scholarship is to support a Coronado High School senior who best models Malala’s spirit through activism.

The application can be found on the Coronado Democratic Club website: coronadodemocrats.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/03/CHS-Scholarship-Application-2025.pdf

The deadline for application submission is April 15, 2025. Email questions to:  [email protected].

 



Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is happy to call Coronado home and to have raised her children here. In her free time she enjoys reading, exercising, trying new restaurants, and just walking her dog around the "island."

