Avenue of Heroes: Jacob J. Rosales

Prepared by: Jake’s Family and Friends

Captain Jacob John Rosales, U.S. Navy, call sign “Nips,” was a devoted father, enthusiastic friend, and respected leader in Naval Aviation. He was born on February 24, 1978, in Dallas, Texas, to Roberta Snyder and Henry Rosales. Raised in Duncanville, Texas, with his sister, Nicole Nichols, Jake had the lifelong love and support of Ruth and Arnie Armstrong and a close circle of friends.

Jake graduated from Duncanville High School in 1996. He attended the United States Naval Academy earning a Bachelor of Science in Economics with a minor in Spanish in May 2000. He commissioned as an ensign, entered the Naval Aviator training pipeline, earned his wings of gold in June 2003, and flew the F/A-18 Super Hornet. He also earned a master’s degree in strategic studies from the School of Advanced Military Studies in Fort Leavenworth, Kansas.

Throughout his 23-year career, Captain Rosales distinguished himself as a leader, mentor, and friend. His warfighter spirit and professionalism resonated across commands. A graduate of the prestigious U.S. Navy Fighter Weapons School (TOPGUN), he became a TOPGUN instructor and the Navy’s expert on surface-to-air threat and counter-tactics. He held key leadership roles, including Commanding Officer of the “Black Aces” Strike Fighter Squadron 41 (VFA-41), Executive Officer of the “Flying Eagles” Strike Fighter Squadron 122 (VFA-122), and Operations Officer aboard the USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72).

Captain Rosales completed five operational deployments, logged 3,281 flight hours across five Navy aircraft, flew 70 combat missions supporting Operations Iraqi Freedom and Enduring Freedom, completed more than 400 arrested landings, and earned numerous awards. He last served as the Master Aviation Plan Team Lead at Naval Air Force Pacific aboard Naval Air Station North Island.

Jake enjoyed golfing at Sea ‘N Air and circumnavigating Coronado on his paddleboard. He planned to retire soon and spend more time with his children, Christopher and Cadence, when he unexpectedly passed away in June 2023. He cherished every moment with them. Jake is also survived by his girlfriend and best friend, Ann-Marie Avanni, and her daughters, Mariella and Natalia, who he inspired to join Coronado High School’s NJROTC program. Jake’s friends and family are honored his banner will fly on the road to North Island as a reminder of his service and love of Naval Aviation.

The Avenue of Heroes military service recognition program is sponsored by the City of Coronado. Introduced in 2014, the program has honored 277 hometown heroes to date. On November 2, 2024, another 16 were honored. City staff and volunteers from the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2422, the Coronado Historical Association and Third and Fourth Streets Neighborhood Association oversee its operation.

In 2011, the program was inspired spontaneously with the movement of two Navy SEALs to their final resting place. News spread quickly and the local Rotary Club passed out American flags. People lined Fourth Street to honor the fallen service members. As the procession approached the Coronado Bridge, a lone Navy SEAL stood at attention, saluting as he waited for the passage of his comrades. That moment made clear that Third and Fourth streets were already an Avenue of Heroes.

That spontaneous beginning launched the program in May 2015 with 18 banners. The Avenue of Heroes is a reminder that Coronado has a rich history and legacy of service to the country.





