Cocina 35 – The Place to Celebrate

Cocina 35 opened in November 2024 and has already made itself at home at the Ferry Landing. Owner Paulina Chaidez is thrilled with the response and shares that it has led to changes across all five locations. “It’s going nuts! We had a two- to three-hour wait on the weekends, so now we’re able to open reservations. We’re taking reservations Monday through Sunday! That was a gift from Coronado that actually helped our company.”

Cocina 35 has a Celebration Reputation

Cocina 35 is the place to celebrate. This week alone will be one of the most popular, so make your reservations now. Pauline shares, “It’s going to be a huge weekend for us – Valentine’s Day and Presidents’ Day Weekend.” The festivities kick off on Thursday, February 13, with Galentine’s Day Brunch. Visit with friends and enjoy 2-for-1 mimosas. Flavors include guayaba, naranja, mango, and Jamaica.

This will not be the only deal coming up. By the end of February, Cocina 35 will be rolling out Chilaquiles Tuesdays, Buy One, Get One!

Cocina 35 is ready for you when you come in for a holiday or a personal celebration. “We’re the place to celebrate something!” Paulina says. “We had our first proposal this weekend, which was really cool. The whole restaurant started making noise and clapping. It’s everything – birthdays, anniversaries, and obviously, Mother’s Day is huge for us. People come to celebrate at the restaurant, and we’re really happy about it. When people think about us, they think about having a good time.”

New Menu Coming

While Coronado is not their first location, Paulina has a special place for the newest spot. “I can’t say anything bad about Coronado – look at the location! Everything is going really smoothly. We’re bringing new menu items and drinks to Coronado next week.”

These new menu items include tamal en cazuela, which has been a popular item at some of the other locations historically. Paulina shares its significance: “It is what my mom used to make for us when we were little. That was our Saturday breakfast at home.”

Other new food items include machaca sinaloense and burritas ahogadas.

For alcoholic drinks, look out for the spicy mojito, Mexican mojito, and Pulparindo My Love.

There have also been a fair amount of requests in Coronado for non-alcoholic drinks. Cocina 35 has you covered. You’ll be able to enjoy both a nonalcoholic agua fresca mimosa or mojito.

Best Brunch in San Diego

In addition to the response about how much Coronado loves Cocina 35 at the Ferry Landing, there have been inquiries online about the reason for the restaurant not being open in the evening. Paulina shares, “I actually was going back and forth about opening at night, but this is not what the company does. We’re here doing the best breakfast and the best service. Many of our employees are really happy working with us in the morning. A lot of them don’t have to have a second job in the industry. I’m happy that they can spend time with their family at night. We want our guests to know we have the best breakfast in San Diego. If we open the whole day, we’re just going to be another Mexican restaurant. We don’t want to be that – we want to be the best.”

As Cocina 35 continues celebrating its customers and making a name for itself in Coronado, Paulina is looking forward to summertime and the bustle of activity that the Coronado Ferry Landing will bring.

1201 1st St · @cocina35.brunch · Cocina 35 Facebook





