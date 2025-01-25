Avenue of Heroes: Patrick “Murph” Murphy

Prepared by: Dan’l Steward (friend)

Much water has passed beneath his transom since LCDR Patrick “Murph” Murphy, USCG (Ret) was born in Carmel, California and raised in Coronado. He comes from a long family tradition of service: his grandfather, Patrick, served 36 years in the Navy, his other grandfather, Oscar Stanton, served in the Army, his father, Donald Murphy, served 27 years in both the Navy and Army, and his brother, James, served in the Army.

Recognized as Coronado High’s 1974 Athlete of the Year, Murph was an ocean lifeguard, three-time participant in the Alcatraz “Sharkfest,” and many other distance swimming events. He accepted a full athletic scholarship to the University of Nebraska, Lincoln, graduating in 1978. Murph enlisted in the Coast Guard and commissioned an ensign in 1980. His 20-year career included eight years of sea service aboard Coast Guard high and medium endurance cutters, icebreakers, and patrol craft. A certified permanent cutterman and marine engineer, he also holds a U.S. Coast Guard Merchant Mariner Credential.

Murph’s shipboard service included fishery patrols in the Bering Sea, law enforcement, and immigration interdiction in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific, maritime drug busts, icebreaker design and sea trials, and the Exxon Valdez cleanup. He also ensured security and safety during the 1988 America’s Cup off San Diego. However, his service came at a steep price. Years at sea, extensive motor lifeboat evaluations, an injury suffered during a fishery boarding, and a genetic disease that caused spinal fusion, ultimately resulted in 100% veteran’s disability.

Retiring in 2000, Murph refused to let his disability limit him. He accepted the inaugural position of dive safety officer for the North Carolina Aquarium in the Outer Banks and over the next 16 years, he built a scientific diving program, completed over 3,700 dives, trained more than 200 divers, collected animals for the aquarium, and, as a certified handicap scuba instructor, provided opportunities for wounded veterans and individuals with autism to dive. For his contributions, Murph received the Order of the Long Leaf Pine from the governor, the highest award for a civilian.

In 2016, Murph returned to Coronado to the home his grandfather built in 1923. He works out daily, enjoys camping, is an avid storyteller, and remains an indefatigable volunteer. Today, Murph is honored as the first Coast Guardsman to appear on the Avenue of Heroes. A testament to his remarkable service and connection to our community.

The Avenue of Heroes military service recognition program is sponsored by the City of Coronado. Introduced in 2014, the program has honored 277 hometown heroes to date. On November 2, 2024, another 16 were honored. City staff and volunteers from the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2422, the Coronado Historical Association and Third and Fourth Streets Neighborhood Association oversee its operation.

In 2011, the program was inspired spontaneously with the movement of two Navy SEALs to their final resting place. News spread quickly and the local Rotary Club passed out American flags. People lined Fourth Street to honor the fallen service members. As the procession approached the Coronado Bridge, a lone Navy SEAL stood at attention, saluting as he waited for the passage of his comrades. That moment made clear that Third and Fourth streets were already an Avenue of Heroes.

That spontaneous beginning launched the program in May 2015 with 18 banners. The Avenue of Heroes is a reminder that Coronado has a rich history and legacy of service to the country.





