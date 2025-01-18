Saturday, January 18, 2025
Introduction to Quilt Appliqué Techniques

1 min.
City of Coronado
City of Coronado
Photo by Thales Botelho de Sousa / Unsplash

Are you ready to elevate your quilting skills and create stunning, intricate designs? Join the “Introduction to Quilt Appliqué Techniques” program, a hands-on workshop series held every Saturday from 9:30 am to 12 noon between February 1 and February 22 at the John D. Spreckels Center.

This immersive program will introduce attendees to a variety of quilt appliqué techniques, including:

  • Raw Edge Appliqué
  • Easy Stabilizer “Inside Out” Construction
  • Starch and Freezer Paper Templates
  • Appliquik Methods
  • Needle Turn Appliqué
  • And more!

Under expert guidance, you’ll not only learn these techniques but also put them into practice by crafting a beautiful keepsake “Needle Minder” that incorporates each method. Each session is designed to be interactive and hands-on, making it essential for participants to bring their sewing machines and supplies to class. A full supply list will be provided upon registration.

Registration Details:

The registration fee is $30 for Coronado residents or $40 for non-residents and includes a comprehensive supply kit containing batting, freezer paper, interfacing, and other essential materials to get you started. Spaces are limited, so don’t miss this opportunity to refine your skills and connect with fellow quilting enthusiasts.

Sign up in person at the John D. Spreckels Center, located at 1019 Seventh Street or by phone at 619-522-7343.

 



City of Coronado
