Avenue of Heroes: Robert R. Morton

Prepared by: Melanie Morton (daughter)
Captain Robert Ryan Morton was born in 1931 during the Great Depression in a farming town in Minnesota. He was the first in his family to attend college. After graduating from high school, his coach helped him secure a football scholarship, allowing him to attend the University of Colorado at Boulder and join the NROTC program. Upon graduation in 1954, he was commissioned as a Navy ensign and attended flight school in Pensacola, Florida, where he also played football for the Navy’s Goshawks, the base team. He was designated a naval aviator on January 20, 1956, and completed advanced flight training at NAS Beeville, Texas.
“Mort,” as he was known, joined his first squadron, VA-126, at NAS Miramar, flying the F-7U Cutlass. He later transitioned to the F-4 Phantom in subsequent squadrons, VF-121 and VF-142. From 1968 to 1971, he fulfilled his dream of commanding a fighter squadron, first as executive officer and then as commanding officer of the Silver Kings (VF-92). His leadership skills were again recognized when he served as commanding officer of NAS Meridian from 1978 to 1981, which he considered his dream assignment. The self-proclaimed “World’s Greatest Fighter Pilot” loved flying and continued to dream about it long after his retirement from a 27-year career in 1981.
Though he preferred flying, some of his assignments involved staff positions at North Island, CINCPAC Fleet in Hawaii, and the Pentagon. He also attended the Naval War College in Newport, Rhode Island.
His least favorite assignments were the Vietnam-era deployments on multiple carriers, which took him away from his wife, Wanda, and daughters, Melanie and Lisa. Even long after retiring, he vividly remembered those night carrier landings.
After leaving the Navy, he managed the common use area of Coronado Shores until 1993. He died in his Coronado home after a brave battle with cancer, surrounded by his family, in June 2001. His oldest grandson, Robert, flies for United Airlines, while his youngest grandson, Thomas, was commissioned as an Army engineer. Thomas’ commanding officer once advised him, “Quit acting like a pilot; you aren’t one!” Mort would have been proud. Their grandpa would have given them both an “attaboy.”