The sun may be setting early but that doesn’t mean the Coronado Community Center is closing. New facility hours, Monday – Thursday are 5:30 am to 9 pm, and Fridays from 5:30 am to 7 pm. There are also weekend hours: Saturday 7 am to 5 pm and Sunday 10 am to 4 pm.

For more information, visit the City of Coronado Community Center website or speak with the team directly at 619-522-7342.