Coronado Crime Report: Trespassing Arrest, Stolen Vehicles, Report of Throwing Objects at a Moving Car

The information below is provided by the Coronado Police Department and summarized for publication. This report covers Jan. 4 to Jan. 10.
Arrests:
Driving without a license
Jan. 4: A 34-year-old man was cited on misdemeanor charges for driving a vehicle with a license that had been suspended or revoked.
Outstanding warrant
Jan. 4: A 25-year-old man was arrested on a felony warrant from an outside jurisdiction.
Trespassing
Jan. 5: A 53-year-old man was arrested on misdemeanor charges of entering or remaining on another person’s property without permission.
Reckless driving
Jan. 8: A 29-year-old man was cited on misdemeanor charges of driving in a willful or wanton disregard for persons or property.
Outstanding warrant
Jan. 9: A 34-year-old woman was arrested on an outstanding felony warrant from an outside jurisdiction. The arrest came after a traffic accident in which no injuries were reported.
Incidents Reported:
January 4
- General disturbance (5 incidents)
- Battery report
- Domestic violence report
- Noise disturbance
- Welfare check (3 incidents)
- Reckless driving
- DUI
- Suspicious vehicle
- Traffic accident, no injuries
January 5
- Domestic violence
- Welfare check (3 incidents)
- Hit and run, no injuries
- General disturbance
- Throwing objects at a moving vehicle report
- The subjects were gone on arrival
- Vandalism report
- Petty theft
January 6
- Stolen vehicle report
- Welfare check
- Traffic accident, minor injury
- General disturbance (2 incidents)
January 7
- Grand theft report
- Stolen vehicle report
- Petty theft report
- Reckless driving
- Battery
- General disturbance
January 8
- Reckless driving (2 incidents)
- Forgery/fraud report
- General disturbance
- Welfare check
- Traffic accident, unknown injuries
- Noise disturbance
January 9
- Noise disturbance (3 incidents)
- Grand theft report
- Traffic accident, no injuries
- Suspicious vehicle
January 10
- Suspicious vehicle
- Welfare check (3 incidents)
- Indecent exposure, happening now
- Forgery/fraud report
- General disturbance (4 incidents)
- Domestic violence
- Stolen vehicle recovery