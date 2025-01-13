Tuesday, January 14, 2025
Crime

Coronado Crime Report: Trespassing Arrest, Stolen Vehicles, Report of Throwing Objects at a Moving Car

1 min.
Coronado Times Staff
Coronado Times Staff

The information below is provided by the Coronado Police Department and summarized for publication. This report covers Jan. 4 to Jan. 10.

Arrests:

Driving without a license
Jan. 4: A 34-year-old man was cited on misdemeanor charges for driving a vehicle with a license that had been suspended or revoked.

Outstanding warrant
Jan. 4: A 25-year-old man was arrested on a felony warrant from an outside jurisdiction.

Trespassing
Jan. 5: A 53-year-old man was arrested on misdemeanor charges of entering or remaining on another person’s property without permission.

Reckless driving
Jan. 8: A 29-year-old man was cited on misdemeanor charges of driving in a willful or wanton disregard for persons or property.

Outstanding warrant
Jan. 9: A 34-year-old woman was arrested on an outstanding felony warrant from an outside jurisdiction. The arrest came after a traffic accident in which no injuries were reported.

Incidents Reported:

January 4

  • General disturbance (5 incidents)
  • Battery report
  • Domestic violence report
  • Noise disturbance
  • Welfare check (3 incidents)
  • Reckless driving
  • DUI
  • Suspicious vehicle
  • Traffic accident, no injuries

January 5

  • Domestic violence
  • Welfare check (3 incidents)
  • Hit and run, no injuries
  • General disturbance
  • Throwing objects at a moving vehicle report
    • The subjects were gone on arrival
  • Vandalism report
  • Petty theft

January 6

  • Stolen vehicle report
  • Welfare check
  • Traffic accident, minor injury
  • General disturbance (2 incidents)

January 7

  • Grand theft report
  • Stolen vehicle report
  • Petty theft report
  • Reckless driving
  • Battery
  • General disturbance

January 8

  • Reckless driving (2 incidents)
  • Forgery/fraud report
  • General disturbance
  • Welfare check
  • Traffic accident, unknown injuries
  • Noise disturbance

January 9

  • Noise disturbance (3 incidents)
  • Grand theft report
  • Traffic accident, no injuries
  • Suspicious vehicle

January 10

  • Suspicious vehicle
  • Welfare check (3 incidents)
  • Indecent exposure, happening now
  • Forgery/fraud report
  • General disturbance (4 incidents)
  • Domestic violence
  • Stolen vehicle recovery



Coronado Times Staff
Coronado Times Staff
Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: [email protected]

