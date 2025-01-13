Coronado Crime Report: Trespassing Arrest, Stolen Vehicles, Report of Throwing Objects at a Moving Car

The information below is provided by the Coronado Police Department and summarized for publication. This report covers Jan. 4 to Jan. 10.

Arrests:

Driving without a license

Jan. 4: A 34-year-old man was cited on misdemeanor charges for driving a vehicle with a license that had been suspended or revoked.

Outstanding warrant

Jan. 4: A 25-year-old man was arrested on a felony warrant from an outside jurisdiction.

Trespassing

Jan. 5: A 53-year-old man was arrested on misdemeanor charges of entering or remaining on another person’s property without permission.

Reckless driving

Jan. 8: A 29-year-old man was cited on misdemeanor charges of driving in a willful or wanton disregard for persons or property.

Outstanding warrant

Jan. 9: A 34-year-old woman was arrested on an outstanding felony warrant from an outside jurisdiction. The arrest came after a traffic accident in which no injuries were reported.

Incidents Reported:

January 4



General disturbance (5 incidents)

Battery report

Domestic violence report

Noise disturbance

Welfare check (3 incidents)

Reckless driving

DUI

Suspicious vehicle

Traffic accident, no injuries

January 5



Domestic violence

Welfare check (3 incidents)

Hit and run, no injuries

General disturbance

Throwing objects at a moving vehicle report The subjects were gone on arrival

Vandalism report

Petty theft

January 6

Stolen vehicle report

Welfare check

Traffic accident, minor injury

General disturbance (2 incidents)

January 7



Grand theft report

Stolen vehicle report

Petty theft report

Reckless driving

Battery

General disturbance

January 8



Reckless driving (2 incidents)

Forgery/fraud report

General disturbance

Welfare check

Traffic accident, unknown injuries

Noise disturbance

January 9



Noise disturbance (3 incidents)

Grand theft report

Traffic accident, no injuries

Suspicious vehicle

January 10

Suspicious vehicle

Welfare check (3 incidents)

Indecent exposure, happening now

Forgery/fraud report

General disturbance (4 incidents)

Domestic violence

Stolen vehicle recovery





