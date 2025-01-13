A Year of Service at Christ Church

No time is better spent than that spent in the service of your fellow man.

Bryant H. McGill

Helping others is a commitment that Christ Episcopal Church takes seriously. In 2024, as in years past, the parish’s Service Ministry committee worked to make a meaningful difference in our Coronado community and beyond, completing numerous projects with the help and support of parishioners and day school families.

We all know that something as simple as providing food can be a struggle for many. The parish strives to address food insecurity by assisting several organizations including a long-standing partnership with St Marks in City Heights, helping to keep their food pantry stocked and supporting the Dreams for Change safe parking facility in San Diego by providing meals and supplies. Our annual spring fiesta raised money to provide meals for five of the Vida Joven orphanage’s facilities in Tijuana. Over 200 Thanksgiving food bags were donated to organizations in San Diego along with gift cards to purchase fresh produce and protein, which not only filled plates but also fostered joy and togetherness during a season of gratitude. You might have noticed the Little Free Pantry which sits on the steps of the parish office which is continually filled with non-perishable food items offered free to those in our community who might need a little help making it through the month.

We were able to afford refugee children an opportunity to attend summer camp providing them with more than just an experience; but helping them build confidence, forge friendships, and encounter God’s love. The annual Backpack Drive supplied over 150 children with school essentials, empowering them to succeed in school and develop friendships and support systems. Advent Angels donated 150 new toys and gifts to the Episcopal Community Services Head Start program, ensuring that children experience the joy of the season, helping to create memorable moments that remind them they are cherished and loved.

Parishioners are truly thankful for the blessings God has bestowed upon them to share. As we look forward to new opportunities to serve in the year to come, we invite you to join us in our endeavors at Christ Church. The Episcopal Church welcomes you. www.christchurchcoronado.org





