Avenue of Heroes: Bartholomew A. Gardella

Prepared by: Teri A. Gardella (wife)

Bart Gardella was born in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, on August 9, 1949 and began his military training early, graduating from St. Joseph’s Junior Military School in Pittsburgh on June 12, 1964. In eighth grade, he achieved the rank of captain, where he learned valuable leadership lessons he would later apply in his military career.

Gardella enlisted in the Naval Reserve at NAS North Island in January 1972 and transferred to active duty in the Training and Administration of Reservists program in April 1973. His six years of active-duty assignments included Fighter Squadron 302 at NAS Miramar and the Naval Reserve Center in San Diego. He earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Chapman University and a master’s degree in public administration from National University, attending night classes.

Chief Gardella spent the next 12 years with Naval Special Warfare Group One, Detachment 119, where he enjoyed working alongside the elite Navy SEAL teams on the West Coast. He retired with 23 years of Naval Reserve service, and six years of active duty service in 1997. His decorations included the National Defense Service Medal, Naval Reserve Meritorious Service Medal, four Good Conduct Awards, the Battle “E” Ribbon, and the Meritorious Unit Commendation.

Chief Gardella’s Naval Reserve career paralleled his 28 years in civil service, starting with the Defense Finance and Accounting Service in San Diego as supervisor of the Vendor Pay Accounting Division. In March 2006, he accepted a position as headquarters financial analyst at Naval Special Warfare Command, overseeing a $60 million budget. Bart retired from his Civil Service career from Naval Special Warfare Command in 2012.

From February 2012 to January 2019, Gardella enjoyed retirement until he took a Navy civilian financial position with Naval Computer and Telecommunications Command at Naval Base North Island. In July 2021, he received the Navy Civilian Service Achievement Medal for his outstanding performance of duties as budget execution officer, where he took on substantial responsibilities amid departmental staffing shortages.

Bart is currently enjoying his retirement with his wife Teri; daughters Carolyn and Sarah; stepdaughter Caitlin; stepson Ryan; grandchildren Corina and Elijah; and many friends.

The Avenue of Heroes military service recognition program is sponsored by the City of Coronado. Introduced in 2014, the program has honored 277 hometown heroes to date. On November 2, 2024, another 16 were honored. City staff and volunteers from the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2422, the Coronado Historical Association and Third and Fourth Streets Neighborhood Association oversee its operation.

In 2011, the program was inspired spontaneously with the movement of two Navy SEALs to their final resting place. News spread quickly and the local Rotary Club passed out American flags. People lined Fourth Street to honor the fallen service members. As the procession approached the Coronado Bridge, a lone Navy SEAL stood at attention, saluting as he waited for the passage of his comrades. That moment made clear that Third and Fourth streets were already an Avenue of Heroes.

That spontaneous beginning launched the program in May 2015 with 18 banners. The Avenue of Heroes is a reminder that Coronado has a rich history and legacy of service to the country.





