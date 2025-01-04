Avenue of Heroes: Clinton J. Coneway

Prepared by: Chad Coneway (son)

Clinton James Coneway was born in Denison, Texas, on June 10, 1943. A 1966 graduate of the University of Texas at Austin, he was commissioned through the NROTC program. He earned a master’s degree in nuclear physics from the Naval Postgraduate School in 1971 and was promoted to captain in 1986.

From 1966 to 1969, Coneway served as navigator and combat information center officer aboard USS Stoddard (DD 566). He made two deployments to Vietnam and in 1967 was aboard when the ship sustained heavy damage from North Vietnamese gun placements while attempting to rescue four downed naval aviators. In 1971, he married Greta Jacobs. From 1971 to 1974, he served as operations officer aboard USS Carpenter (DD 825) and USS Sample (FF 1048), and as engineer officer aboard USS Ponchatoula (AO 148). After completing the Navy’s nuclear power training in 1975, he served as main propulsion assistant and executive officer of the nuclear-powered guided missile cruiser USS Bainbridge (CGN 25).

From 1983 to 1987, Coneway commissioned and commanded USS Vandegrift (FFG 48). During the ship’s 1986 deployment, his family moved to Coronado. From 1987 to 1990, he served as commanding ofÏcer of USS Truxtun (CGN 35), homeported in San Diego.

In addition to graduate school, Coneway’s shore assignments included serving on the staff of Commander, Naval Surface Forces, U.S. Pacific Fleet; as an instructor for the Chief of Naval Operations’ Senior Officers Ship Material Readiness Course in Idaho Falls, Idaho; as a senior assessor for the Bureau of Inspection and Survey; and in the Office of Legislative Affairs. He retired in 1995 as a professor of naval science at UC Berkeley.

His awards and decorations include the Legion of Merit with three gold stars, the Meritorious Service Medal, the Navy Commendation Medal, the Combat Action Ribbon, and various unit commendations and Vietnam and Indian Ocean service medals.

After retiring, Coneway served as an NJROTC instructor for five years in Amarillo, Texas. He returned to Coronado in 2000 and taught ship handling to Surface Warfare teams. In September, he and Greta relocated to Florida, where he continues to teach part-time at Naval Station Mayport.

The Avenue of Heroes military service recognition program is sponsored by the City of Coronado. Introduced in 2014, the program has honored 277 hometown heroes to date. On November 2, 2024, another 16 were honored. City staff and volunteers from the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2422, the Coronado Historical Association and Third and Fourth Streets Neighborhood Association oversee its operation.

In 2011, the program was inspired spontaneously with the movement of two Navy SEALs to their final resting place. News spread quickly and the local Rotary Club passed out American flags. People lined Fourth Street to honor the fallen service members. As the procession approached the Coronado Bridge, a lone Navy SEAL stood at attention, saluting as he waited for the passage of his comrades. That moment made clear that Third and Fourth streets were already an Avenue of Heroes.

That spontaneous beginning launched the program in May 2015 with 18 banners. The Avenue of Heroes is a reminder that Coronado has a rich history and legacy of service to the country.





