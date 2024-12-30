Captain Charles M. Howe, CEC USN (Ret.) (1926-2024)

Submitted by the family

Captain Charles M. Howe, CEC USN (Ret.) of Coronado, CA passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, December 11, 2024 at age 98.

Chuck was born in Syracuse, New York on March 24, 1926 to the late Robert H. and Priscilla (Marvel) Howe. Raised in Syracuse, Chuck graduated from the U.S Naval Academy in 1949. One week later, he married the love of his life, Jo-An Doreen Farnham, and they moved to his first duty station the USS ROGERS (DD-876) homeported in San Diego, CA. They lived in Coronado and attended Christ Episcopal Church where their first child was baptized.

Following his sea duty, Chuck was selected for duty in the Navy’s Civil Engineer Corps (CEC) and attended the basic officers training course CECOS. In 1951, he proudly became a Seabee, the respected name for members of Construction Battalions. He was then ordered back to Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI) in Troy, NY to complete his B.S. in Civil Engineering. Following tours in Guam during the Korean War and Newport, RI, Chuck was sent to Princeton University where he earned a MS degree in engineering. Chuck’s tour at Naval Mobile Construction Battalion ONE included service first as XO, and then as CO during deployments to Rota, Spain, and the Antarctic. His leadership and “CAN DO” (the Seabee motto) spirit earned the Battalion the Navy Unit Commendation for their construction of the first and only nuclear power plant ever built in the Antarctic. Following attendance at the Armed Forces Staff College in Norfolk, VA, Chuck served as Officer in Charge of the Presidential Retreat at Camp David during the last part of the Kennedy, and the first part of the Johnson, Administration. Chuck’s next tour was as the Detailer for all Civil Engineer Corps officers during the Vietnam War. Following this tour at BUPERS, Chuck ordered himself to Vietnam as the Chief of Staff for the 3rd Naval Construction Brigade which included all the Seabees and construction work in Vietnam. Upon return to the US, Chuck was assigned to the staff of the Chief of Naval Air Training in Pensacola, FL, where he was the staff civil engineer.

Perhaps Chuck’s favorite tour was as Commanding Officer at CECOS, training all new CEC officers. Chuck loved the daily interaction with students and staff, many of whom have expressed the value of his experience and mentorship as helping shape their career and work ethic. Chuck’s final duty station was to command the Western Division of the Navy Facilities Engineering Command, which is responsible for the construction and maintenance of bases in the western part of the US. Chuck was known as a dynamic leader who was concerned with the welfare and development of his people. He was principled and known for doing the “right thing” such as saving a life by rescuing a trapped man from a burning vehicle in spite of getting burned in the rescue process.

During the course of their naval career, Chuck and Jo-an lived in 17 places prior to Chuck’s retirement in 1976.

Upon retirement from the Navy, Chuck started a second career at Holmes and Narver, Inc. an architectural, engineering, and maintenance firm in Orange, CA. Here Chuck served as vice president and special assistant managing major construction and maintenance projects in the U.S. and Saudi Arabia. While in the U.S. they lived in Corona del Mar, CA before moving to Saudi Arabia where they served and lived for two tours totaling six years. As Jo-An said, “After being told where to live by the Navy for 28 years and then Holmes and Narver Engineering for 16 years,” they moved back to Coronado in 1994 to the Coronado Point where they were closer to family and could watch all the ships go down their “front yard” on San Diego Bay.

Once in Coronado, Chuck started a third career as a volunteer to support the Episcopal Church and the next generation of Coronado youth and their families through his leadership of SAFE HARBOR CORONADO. Chuck’s commitment to the Episcopal Church was evident in the breadth of his involvement: he served on the International Board of Faith Alive and as President of the Episcopal Diocese of San Diego’s Standing Committee. At Christ Episcopal Church in Coronado, he served in a variety of positions including as senior warden and chair of a rector-search committee. For his dedication to the church, he was awarded the Diocese’s Bishop’s Cross and the Servant Leader award.

Chuck was also dedicated to the Coronado community as a Rotarian and as the President of SAFE HARBOR CORONADO. He also found time and thoroughly enjoyed volunteering at local schools in reading with students and with veterans activities. At SAFE, Chuck used professional and volunteer counselors and classes to help youth navigate their developmental years while providing parents any services they might desire. For his efforts at SAFE, Chuck was awarded Coronado’s Crown Award and Rotary’s Peacemaker Award. Most recently, Chuck was recognized by Coronado’s City Council for his outstanding contributions to his country, his community, and his church.

Chuck played as hard as he worked. He was an avid sailor and tennis player playing with the “Wheezers and Geezers” into his late eighties. Following the death of Jo-An in 2015, Chuck found love again in his early 90s and became the devoted companion of neighbor Beverly Bass, also of Coronado Point. Chuck may best be remembered as a role model who positively affected all who knew him.

Chuck is survived by three children and their spouses, CAPT Hank USN (Ret) and Sue Howe of Coronado, Julie and Jake Young also of Coronado, and Polly Howe Morelli of Thousand Oaks. Chuck also took great joy in his seven grandchildren: Rachel and husband Rocco, Jessica and husband Brendan, Eric and wife Sandra, Tracy and husband Craig, Doug, Scott, Emily and husband Ryan; and ten great-grandchildren: Hayes, Lincoln, Kylan, Rylan, Ellie, Hadley, Rynn, Rapha, Cole and Asher. Chuck was predeceased by his son Charles M. (Chip) Howe, Jr. and brothers Bob, Jr. and Dick.

A celebration of Chuck’s life will be held at Christ Episcopal Church in Coronado on Saturday, January 11 at 11 AM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Christ Episcopal Church in Coronado, or to SAFE HARBOR CORONADO.

