Avenue of Heroes: William L. Calhoun

Prepared by: Rosalie Calhoun (daughter)
Admiral William L. Calhoun was born in Palatka, Florida, on July 13, 1884, and graduated from the U.S. Naval Academy in 1906.
Calhoun was a member of Teddy Roosevelt’s Great White Fleet. He also trained in submarines, qualified as a submariner, and later commanded a submarine division. As a gunnery ofÏcer in the Battleship Navy, he distinguished himself as a champion in the field.
From 1937 to 1939, Calhoun served as the commanding officer of the battleship USS California (BB-44). From December 1939 to February 1942, he was the Commander of the Base Force, Pacific Fleet, and survived the attack on Pearl Harbor. In February 1942, he was promoted to vice admiral and named Commander of the Service Force, Pacific Fleet.
Calhoun’s role as chief supply ofÏcer during World War II was pivotal in the South Pacific. His development of floating supply and refueling bases countered the Japanese “home court advantage.” James Michener, a young writer who served under Calhoun, wrote in his memoirs: “Those of us who worked for Uncle Billy believed that he had played a major role in smothering the Japanese with matériel, and the fighting admirals agreed.” Michener’s admiration for his CO was enhanced by the fact that he reminded him of another of his favorite studies, the great American Statesman, Senator, and Vice President, John C. Calhoun, who was Uncle Billy’s great-grandfather.
Calhoun later served as the Commander of the South Pacific Force. He retired on December 1, 1946, and on January 24, 1954, he was retroactively promoted to admiral. Fleet Admiral Chester W. Nimitz flew from Berkeley to Coronado to personally deliver the commission.
Near the end of the war, Calhoun met Rosie Oneschuk, a young Army nurse from Milford, Massachusetts, while in Noumea, New Caledonia. After the war, he and Rosie married on February 10, 1946, and settled in Coronado. Together, they had three children: Alexander, Rosalie, and Patrick. Calhoun also had two sons from a previous marriage. Admiral Calhoun died in October 1963 and is buried at Fort Rosecrans National Cemetery in San Diego and is remembered for his leadership during pivotal moments in U.S. naval history and for his contributions to the victory in the Pacific.