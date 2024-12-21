Avenue of Heroes: William Broughton

Prepared by: Joseph Ditler (friend)

Commander William Broughton, commonly known as “Father Bill,” dedicated 38 years of service to the U.S. Navy. Throughout his extensive career, Broughton served in World War II, Korea, and Vietnam, establishing himself as a vital member of the Chaplain Corps. Following his retirement, he committed himself to promoting peace and reconciling adversaries in the Holy Land and the Middle East.

Father Bill’s mission centered on preserving the spiritual well-being of the troops. In the war zones of Vietnam, he provided hope and inspiration to military personnel facing the challenges of combat. Serving as a battlefield chaplain for the 1st and 3rd Marine Divisions, he became a vital connection to home, family, and God.

Despite personal risk, Father Bill moved between forward sectors, conducting religious services, offering spiritual guidance, and providing comfort to those on the front lines. He often converted Quonset huts or stacked sandbags into makeshift chapels and initiated programs to bring spiritual relief to soldiers and sailors during breaks between enemy attacks.

Early in his career, Father Bill collaborated with the former Arab bishop of Jerusalem in what he described as a “tri-lateral conversation,” bringing Jews, Christians, and Muslims together to address common concerns and public issues affecting all parties. These groundbreaking discussions aimed to protect the spiritual welfare of Jerusalem, marking a pioneering effort in interfaith relations, though not universally welcomed.

His dissertation on this subject now serves members of the Chaplain Corps and introduces others to life and beliefs in that part of the world. Broughton’s final military duty was serving as the Protestant chaplain at the U.S. Naval Amphibious Base in Coronado before retiring in 1985. He resided in Coronado for more than 50 years.

Upon his retirement, Commander Broughton expressed a humble desire: “If I could do one last thing, I would like to salute each person I have ministered to in the name of the Lord and thank each one for so great an honor.”

The Avenue of Heroes military service recognition program is sponsored by the City of Coronado. Introduced in 2014, the program has honored 277 hometown heroes to date. On November 2, 2024, another 16 were honored. City staff and volunteers from the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2422, the Coronado Historical Association and Third and Fourth Streets Neighborhood Association oversee its operation.

In 2011, the program was inspired spontaneously with the movement of two Navy SEALs to their final resting place. News spread quickly and the local Rotary Club passed out American flags. People lined Fourth Street to honor the fallen service members. As the procession approached the Coronado Bridge, a lone Navy SEAL stood at attention, saluting as he waited for the passage of his comrades. That moment made clear that Third and Fourth streets were already an Avenue of Heroes.

That spontaneous beginning launched the program in May 2015 with 18 banners. The Avenue of Heroes is a reminder that Coronado has a rich history and legacy of service to the country.





