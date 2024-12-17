Coronado Crime Report: Public Drunkenness, Stolen Vehicles

The information below is provided by the Coronado Police Department and summarized for publication. The report covers Dec. 7 to Dec. 13.

Arrests:

Felony warrant

Dec. 8: A 37-year-old man was arrested on an out of jurisdiction warrant for felony charges.

Driving on a suspended license

Dec. 8: A 32-year-old woman was cited on misdemeanor charges of driving for driving with a suspended or revoked license.

Incidents Reported:

December 7



Public drunkenness (4 incidents)

Stolen vehicle report (2 incidents)

General disturbance

Reckless driving

Battery

Noise disturbance

Traffic accident, no injuries

Welfare check

December 8



General disturbance (2 incidents)

Traffic accident, unknown injuries

Vandalism

Welfare check (3 incidents)

Noise disturbance (2 incidents)

Public drunkenness

Fire in structure or vehicle

Reckless driving

Hit and run, no injuries

December 9

Vandalism report

Traffic accident, no injuries (3 incidents)

Forgery/fraud report

Welfare check

Domestic violence

Noise disturbance

December 10



Welfare check

Traffic accident, no injury (2 incidents)

Temporary restraining order violation report

Throwing objects at moving vehicles

Traffic accident, unknown injuries

December 11



Traffic accident, minor injury

Traffic accident, no injuries

General disturbance

December 12



Traffic accident, no injuries

Vandalism report (2 incidents)

General disturbance

Petit theft

Battery report

Domestic violence report

Hit and run, no injuries

December 13

Welfare check

Petit theft

Suspicious vehicle

Reckless driving





