Crime

Coronado Crime Report: Public Drunkenness, Stolen Vehicles

Coronado Times Staff
Coronado Times Staff

The information below is provided by the Coronado Police Department and summarized for publication. The report covers Dec. 7 to Dec. 13.

Arrests:

Felony warrant
Dec. 8: A 37-year-old man was arrested on an out of jurisdiction warrant for felony charges.

Driving on a suspended license
Dec. 8: A 32-year-old woman was cited on misdemeanor charges of driving for driving with a suspended or revoked license.

Incidents Reported:

December 7

  • Public drunkenness (4 incidents)
  • Stolen vehicle report (2 incidents)
  • General disturbance
  • Reckless driving
  • Battery
  • Noise disturbance
  • Traffic accident, no injuries
  • Welfare check

December 8

  • General disturbance (2 incidents)
  • Traffic accident, unknown injuries
  • Vandalism
  • Welfare check (3 incidents)
  • Noise disturbance (2 incidents)
  • Public drunkenness
  • Fire in structure or vehicle
  • Reckless driving
  • Hit and run, no injuries

December 9

  • Vandalism report
  • Traffic accident, no injuries (3 incidents)
  • Forgery/fraud report
  • Welfare check
  • Domestic violence
  • Noise disturbance

December 10

  • Welfare check
  • Traffic accident, no injury (2 incidents)
  • Temporary restraining order violation report
  • Throwing objects at moving vehicles
  • Traffic accident, unknown injuries

December 11

  • Traffic accident, minor injury
  • Traffic accident, no injuries
  • General disturbance

December 12

  • Traffic accident, no injuries
  • Vandalism report (2 incidents)
  • General disturbance
  • Petit theft
  • Battery report
  • Domestic violence report
  • Hit and run, no injuries

December 13

  • Welfare check
  • Petit theft
  • Suspicious vehicle
  • Reckless driving



  1. Recently visited Coronado for first time. Looking forward to returning.Thank you for info from the police dept. Nice to see there is no serious crime in Coronado. Beautiful area!!

