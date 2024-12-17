Coronado Crime Report: Public Drunkenness, Stolen Vehicles

The information below is provided by the Coronado Police Department and summarized for publication. The report covers Dec. 7 to Dec. 13.
Arrests:
Felony warrant
Dec. 8: A 37-year-old man was arrested on an out of jurisdiction warrant for felony charges.
Driving on a suspended license
Dec. 8: A 32-year-old woman was cited on misdemeanor charges of driving for driving with a suspended or revoked license.
Incidents Reported:
December 7
- Public drunkenness (4 incidents)
- Stolen vehicle report (2 incidents)
- General disturbance
- Reckless driving
- Battery
- Noise disturbance
- Traffic accident, no injuries
- Welfare check
December 8
- General disturbance (2 incidents)
- Traffic accident, unknown injuries
- Vandalism
- Welfare check (3 incidents)
- Noise disturbance (2 incidents)
- Public drunkenness
- Fire in structure or vehicle
- Reckless driving
- Hit and run, no injuries
December 9
- Vandalism report
- Traffic accident, no injuries (3 incidents)
- Forgery/fraud report
- Welfare check
- Domestic violence
- Noise disturbance
December 10
- Welfare check
- Traffic accident, no injury (2 incidents)
- Temporary restraining order violation report
- Throwing objects at moving vehicles
- Traffic accident, unknown injuries
December 11
- Traffic accident, minor injury
- Traffic accident, no injuries
- General disturbance
December 12
- Traffic accident, no injuries
- Vandalism report (2 incidents)
- General disturbance
- Petit theft
- Battery report
- Domestic violence report
- Hit and run, no injuries
December 13
- Welfare check
- Petit theft
- Suspicious vehicle
- Reckless driving
