Monday, December 2, 2024
Holiday Traditions at the Hotel Del, CHA Presents Family-Friendly Lecture

1 min.
Coronado Historical Association
The Crown Room is decorated for Christmas with a sign reading “Merry Xmas.” c. 1900. Coronado Historical Association Collection.

On Thursday, December 12, Coronado Historical Association will host a very special historical lecture for the whole family, entitled: Holiday Traditions at the Hotel Del Coronado presented by Robin Siara.

Holidays at the hotel have always been noteworthy and memorable. Victorian guests started celebrating the holidays in 1887 with a Christmas dinner in the Garden Patio before the hotel was even open for business. In 1904, the Hotel Del Coronado made history when it unveiled the world’s first electrically lit, outdoor, living Christmas tree. Holiday lights were strung from the hotel to a nearby Norfolk Island Pine. Since then, the hotel has been celebrating the holidays in grand tradition. Each year, thousands flock to see the traditionally decorated elegant lobby tree or collect the annual Hotel Del tree ornaments designed with a nostalgic nod to holidays past.

Believed to be the first living, outdoor Christmas tree to be electrically lit. 1904. Coronado Historical Association Collection.

Traditions have come and gone at the hotel, and in more recent history, you can lace up your skates on the ice rink by the sea, view holiday movies on the beach, attend the nightly menorah lighting during Chanukah, or enjoy the Victorian Tea tradition in the Crown Room. Because of this, the hotel has become a part of the holiday traditions of many families.

It is a magical time of year, made even more special by the different holiday decoration themes chosen by the hotel. Join us at CHA for holiday treats, and a step back in time to see historic photos of holidays past from the Hotel Del’s and CHA’s collections.

Robin Siara is a tour guide at The Del and serves as Vice President of the Coronado Historical Association’s Board. The event will be held in the museum’s lecture hall located at 1100 Orange Avenue. A wine and cheese reception (with gingerbread cookies and apple cider for children) will begin at 5:30 p.m. followed by the program at 6:00 p.m. Children are free with accompanying adult. Tickets for this event are available by visiting coronadohistory.org, or by calling 619-435-7242.



More Local News

Ronald Jones (1933-2024)

Obituaries

CUSD Update: Hot Classrooms, College & Career Readiness, a New Grant, Ethnic Studies

Education

Biden Includes $310 Million for Tijuana Sewage Crisis in Disaster Relief Package

News

Coronado Schools Lockdown after Threat of Violence

Crime

Utility Undergrounding is Coming to a Stretch of Silver Strand Highway

News

