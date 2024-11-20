Wednesday, November 20, 2024
Community News

Annual Coronado Marine Corps League Toys For Tots Collection Campaign Runs Until Dec. 14

1 min.
Managing Editor
Managing Editor

The Coronado Marine Corps League’s annual Toys For Tots collection campaign has kicked off with more than a dozen collection boxes throughout Coronado. Donations of unwrapped toys, children’s books and games can be dropped off at any of the locations through Dec. 14, 2024.

A Toys for Tots team member for the Coronado Marine Corps League shared, “We greatly appreciate the generosity of local businesses and community organizations who are providing space for this effort to make sure children in need in San Diego County receive a gift at Christmas.”

Toys For Tots Coronado locations:

  • John D. Spreckels Center, 1019 7th St.
  • Coronado Community Center, 1845 Strand Way
  • Vons, 868 Orange Ave.
  • Starbucks, 960 Orange Ave.
Starbucks on Orange Avenue is a Toys for Tots location. Left to right: Coronado Marine Corps League member Dave Werner; store manager Crystal Mendoza; district manager SauVe (CQ) Perez; Marine League associate member Armando Acuna.
  • Walgreens, 925 Orange Ave.
  • Rite-Aid, 836 Orange Ave.
  • Coronado Golf Shop, 2000 Visalia Row
  • Village Ace Hardware, 949 Orange Ave.
  • High Tide Bottle Shop & Kitchen, 933 Orange Ave.
  • VFW, 557 Orange Ave.
  • Coronado Yacht Club, 1631 Strand Way
  • Chase Bank, 1000 Orange Ave.
  • Shore Duty, 126 Orange Ave.
Shore Duty on Orange Avenue is a Toys for Tots collection location. Left to right, Coronado Marine Corps League associate member Armando Acuna; Shore Duty co-owner Bill Rogers; Coronado Marine Corps League member Dave Werner.
  • McP’s Irish Pub, 1107 Orange Ave.
McP’s Irish Pub on Orange Avenue is a Toys for Tots collection location. Left to right: Coronado Marine Corps League associate member Armando Acuna; McP’s manager Ted Taylor; Coronado Marine Corps League member Dave Werner.
  • Gelato Paradiso, 918 Orange Ave.
  • Boney’s Bayside Market, 155 Orange Ave.
  • Village Elementary School office, 600 6th St.
  • Beer by the Bay on Nov. 30 at the Ferry Landing.



LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Managing Editor
Managing Editor
Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is happy to call Coronado home and to have raised her children here. In her free time she enjoys reading, exercising, trying new restaurants, and just walking her dog around the "island." Have news to share? Send tips or story ideas to: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

Community News

Coronado Water and Air Quality Report – Nov. 7-12, 2024

Community News

Lamb’s Players Theatre – Making Way For the Next Generation

Community News

“Reading Legacies” Calls Reading a Tool, Not a Goal

Community News

2025 Orange Avenue Banner Program – Applications Open for Local Nonprofits

Community News

Imperial Beach Pier Maintenance Project Begins Nov. 18

Community News

Coronado Water and Air Quality Report – Oct. 31-Nov. 5, 2024

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Letters to the Editor

Island Express Discontinued for Now

Community News

2025 Orange Avenue Banner Program – Applications Open for Local Nonprofits

Community News

Imperial Beach Pier Maintenance Project Begins Nov. 18

Education

Take a Veteran to School Day Honors Veteran Guests at Coronado Middle School

Community News

Start Spreading the News: CSF Online Auction Open for Bidding

Entertainment

Film Festival 2024 Salute to Veterans

More Local News

Coronado Will Receive $6 Million Allocation from Port of San Diego’s Budget Surplus

News

CHS Girls’ Tennis: Division III CIF Tournament Update and More

Sports

Save Your Soles Shoe Collection Drive is Off and Running

People

Lamb’s Players Theatre – Making Way For the Next Generation

Community News

Paul Connelly Announced as New Police Chief for City of Coronado

City of Coronado

CORONADO'S LOCAL NEWS SOURCE

The Coronado Times newspaper provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication has been Coronado's trusted news source for over 20 years. Our staff is local and committed to quality coverage of our Coronado community. Learn more about our publication.

Send Us News Tips & Story Ideas:
[email protected]

GET WITH THE TIMES

© Copyright 2002-2024, The Coronado Times. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be re-published online or offline without permission.

MORE STORIES

On the Best CHS Girls Volleyball Team in Ten Years, Maybe...