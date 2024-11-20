Annual Coronado Marine Corps League Toys For Tots Collection Campaign Runs Until Dec. 14

The Coronado Marine Corps League’s annual Toys For Tots collection campaign has kicked off with more than a dozen collection boxes throughout Coronado. Donations of unwrapped toys, children’s books and games can be dropped off at any of the locations through Dec. 14, 2024.

A Toys for Tots team member for the Coronado Marine Corps League shared, “We greatly appreciate the generosity of local businesses and community organizations who are providing space for this effort to make sure children in need in San Diego County receive a gift at Christmas.”

Toys For Tots Coronado locations:

John D. Spreckels Center, 1019 7th St.

Coronado Community Center, 1845 Strand Way

Vons, 868 Orange Ave.

Starbucks, 960 Orange Ave.

Walgreens, 925 Orange Ave.

Rite-Aid, 836 Orange Ave.

Coronado Golf Shop, 2000 Visalia Row

Village Ace Hardware, 949 Orange Ave.

High Tide Bottle Shop & Kitchen, 933 Orange Ave.

VFW, 557 Orange Ave.

Coronado Yacht Club, 1631 Strand Way

Chase Bank, 1000 Orange Ave.

Shore Duty, 126 Orange Ave.

McP’s Irish Pub, 1107 Orange Ave.

Gelato Paradiso, 918 Orange Ave.

Boney’s Bayside Market, 155 Orange Ave.

Village Elementary School office, 600 6th St.

Beer by the Bay on Nov. 30 at the Ferry Landing.





