Paul Connelly Announced as New Police Chief for City of Coronado

Paul Connelly will take over as the new Police Chief for the City of Coronado, effective December 9, 2024.

Coronado City Manager Tina Friend has announced the appointment of Paul Connelly as the new Police Chief for the City of Coronado, effective December 9. Chief Connelly is a 27-year veteran of the San Diego Police Department. There he managed a wide range of assignments and held progressively increasing ranks, from Patrol Officer to Deputy Chief of Police, the second in command.

“Chief Connelly is an outstanding law enforcement professional with exemplary credentials and expertise,” said Ms. Friend. “The Chief has demonstrated his commitment to public service over his military and police careers and brings an exceptional breadth of experience to Coronado. His leadership will guide our Police Department to even greater excellence while fostering strong community relationships to support the safety and success of our beloved City. We are thrilled to welcome Paul to the Coronado team.”

Chief Connelly will oversee a dedicated department of 70 employees, with 30 civilian volunteers. The Police Chief manages the department’s administration; support services, which include investigations, professional standards, dispatch and records management; and field services, which include patrol and traffic.

“I am deeply honored and humbled to be appointed the Coronado Police Department’s Chief of Police” said Chief Connelly. “I want this city to know I am committed to working collaboratively with our officers, community members, and city leaders to uphold the highest standards of professionalism, transparency, and accountability. Together, we will uphold the safety and quality of life our residents cherish while continuing to foster positive connections with all who visit and serve in Coronado.”

Connelly began his career with the San Diego Police Department in 1997, holding every leadership rank up to Deputy Chief of Police. In this role, he was responsible for the day-to-day operational functions of the department consisting of 2,600 budgeted sworn and non-sworn personnel. He established and managed a new Neighborhood Policing Division focused on addressing quality of life issues associated with homelessness at the City of San Diego. His teams worked to build collaborative problem-solving partnerships with the community and enhanced public safety for San Diego neighborhoods. As Assistant Chief of Investigations, he was responsible for the Department’s many investigative units. He also served as the liaison for the San Diego Police Foundation, Chief’s Community Outreach Advisory Boards, High Intensity Drug Trafficking Areas (HIDTA) Executive Board Chair, SANDAG Public Safety Board, and as the Department’s Military Liaison. Prior to his time in the City of San Diego Chief’s Office, Connelly worked various other assignments, including Commanding Officer of Western and Central Patrol Divisions, Special Event Operations, Field Lieutenant, Air Support Unit Lieutenant, Sergeant and Police Officer Pilot, Parking Enforcement Unit, Tow Administration Unit, and Patrol Operations.

Chief Connelly earned his Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from Robert Morris University. Immediately after college, he became an officer in the United States Marine Corps and ultimately achieved the rank of Captain. In March 2019, Chief Connelly graduated from the FBI National Academy, Class #275.

In his spare time, Chief Connelly and his wife enjoy taking advantage of the great outdoor activities San Diego has to offer and spending time with their three sons.

 



  1. Welcome Chief Connelly. He appears to have the perfect background to come to leadership of Coronado’s Force: Marine Corps vet/San Diego police. I am sure we will love him, and he will love us.

Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is happy to call Coronado home and to have raised her children here. In her free time she enjoys reading, exercising, trying new restaurants, and just walking her dog around the "island." Have news to share? Send tips or story ideas to: [email protected]

