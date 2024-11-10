CHA Honors MIA Wife Mrs. Pat Mearns at Fifth Annual Collections Luncheon

With sweeping views of the San Diego Bay, close to one hundred supporters of the Coronado Historical Association commemorated another year of preserving history at the fifth annual Collections Luncheon.

Hosted by honorary chair, Mrs. Mary Ann “Pat” Mearns, an unwavering supporter of CHA, this year’s theme was Preserving Legacy: How CHA Stewards Coronado’s Cultural Heritage Collection. The annual Collections Luncheon is an important opportunity to celebrate and support the CHA’s continuing efforts to preserve the tangible aspects of Coronado’s heritage and give an up-close view of some of the highlights of the collection.

Guests enjoyed a three-course lunch while learning about the variety of items housed at CHA, the behind-the-scenes processes, and the conservation techniques utilized to preserve them.

“We use the same procedures as the Smithsonian Institution … and we understand and appreciate the privilege of stewarding CHA’s treasures that have been entrusted to us,” explained Vickie Stone, Curator of Collections. Stone also discussed the ways that collections are the backbone of CHA’s work: from research services to publications and educational programs to exhibits.

One of the luncheon’s most poignant moments occurred when Pat Mearns took to the stage, sharing her personal connection to local history. As a pivotal figure and advocate for MIAs during the Vietnam War, and an activist in the League of Wives movement, she tirelessly advocated for the government to seek out and provide information on those missing in action during and after the Vietnam War.

Mrs. Mearns reminded the room of the irreplaceable role that CHA plays in safeguarding our cultural treasures. Her voice resonated with a passion for history as she explained her fear that if it is not documented or preserved, it can easily become lost. She recounted how “at a recent hospital visit, a nurse asked about my history because I became a widow so young. She was 28 years old but knew nothing about the Vietnam War…That moment made me realize how easily history can slip away from us and why we need to make sure that history isn’t forgotten,” She then asked guests to think about what stories and items they will be leaving behind that contribute to their own personal legacies. After the standing ovation for Mrs. Mearns,

CHA President Jenna McIntosh presented her with the inaugural Legacy Award, in recognition of her unwavering dedication to Coronado History.

The General Manager of the Glorietta Bay Inn, Claudia Ludlow, was also invited to speak. She described the pride she took when showing her family members CHA’s exhibit An Island Looks Back, which included Ludlow family heirlooms. The exhibit shed light on generations of Black families who have called Coronado home, celebrating the legacy of families like hers.

As the event came to a close, attendees left with a renewed sense of purpose and commitment to preserving history by pledging their support of over $17,000.

Executive Director Christine Stokes described what that level of support means to CHA, “Funds raised today empower CHA to continue its vital work in preserving collections and expanding educational programs, exhibits, and community outreach.”

CHA’s dedication to safeguarding the past and sharing it with present and future generations remains unwavering thanks to the generosity and passion of supporters. As Art and Dana Wilcox commented, “We are happy to play a part in supporting CHA so that our children’s children will understand why we love Coronado.”





