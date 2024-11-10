Sunday, November 10, 2024
HistoryPeople

CHA Honors MIA Wife Mrs. Pat Mearns at Fifth Annual Collections Luncheon

3 min.
Coronado Historical Association
Coronado Historical Association

With sweeping views of the San Diego Bay, close to one hundred supporters of the Coronado Historical Association commemorated another year of preserving history at the fifth annual Collections Luncheon.

Hosted by honorary chair, Mrs. Mary Ann “Pat” Mearns, an unwavering supporter of CHA, this year’s theme was Preserving Legacy: How CHA Stewards Coronado’s Cultural Heritage Collection. The annual Collections Luncheon is an important opportunity to celebrate and support the CHA’s continuing efforts to preserve the tangible aspects of Coronado’s heritage and give an up-close view of some of the highlights of the collection.

Pat Mearns after receiving CHA’s Legacy Award with Vickie Stone, Curator of Collections and Jenna McIntosh, President of CHA.

Guests enjoyed a three-course lunch while learning about the variety of items housed at CHA, the behind-the-scenes processes, and the conservation techniques utilized to preserve them. 

“We use the same procedures as the Smithsonian Institution … and we understand and appreciate the privilege of stewarding CHA’s treasures that have been entrusted to us,” explained Vickie Stone, Curator of Collections. Stone also discussed the ways that collections are the backbone of CHA’s work: from research services to publications and educational programs to exhibits.

Attendees enjoyed connecting at the 5th Annual Collections Luncheon. Pictured (R-L) are Board Member, Jon Massie, Dr. Carol Hoover-Head, Brig Gen RG Head, Ron Levacy, Martha Levacy, and former CHA President Aileen Oya.

One of the luncheon’s most poignant moments occurred when Pat Mearns took to the stage, sharing her personal connection to local history. As a pivotal figure and advocate for MIAs during the Vietnam War, and an activist in the League of Wives movement, she tirelessly advocated for the government to seek out and provide information on those missing in action during and after the Vietnam War. 

Mrs. Mearns reminded the room of the irreplaceable role that CHA plays in safeguarding our cultural treasures. Her voice resonated with a passion for history as she explained her fear that if it is not documented or preserved, it can easily become lost.  She recounted how “at a recent hospital visit, a nurse asked about my history because I became a widow so young. She was 28 years old but knew nothing about the Vietnam War…That moment made me realize how easily history can slip away from us and why we need to make sure that history isn’t forgotten,” She then asked guests to think about what stories and items they will be leaving behind that contribute to their own personal legacies.  After the standing ovation for Mrs. Mearns, 

CHA President Jenna McIntosh with Board Member, Emily Talbert and Former Board Members, Susan Keith, and Jane Braun.

CHA President Jenna McIntosh presented her with the inaugural Legacy Award, in recognition of her unwavering dedication to Coronado History.

The General Manager of the Glorietta Bay Inn, Claudia Ludlow, was also invited to speak. She described the pride she took when showing her family members CHA’s exhibit An Island Looks Back, which included Ludlow family heirlooms. The exhibit shed light on generations of Black families who have called Coronado home, celebrating the legacy of families like hers. 

As the event came to a close, attendees left with a renewed sense of purpose and commitment to preserving history by pledging their support of over $17,000.

Treasures from CHA’s collection vault were shared with guests because they have a special connection to Claudia Ludlow and Coronado’s history.

Executive Director Christine Stokes described what that level of support means to CHA, “Funds raised today empower CHA to continue its vital work in preserving collections and expanding educational programs, exhibits, and community outreach.”

CHA’s dedication to safeguarding the past and sharing it with present and future generations remains unwavering thanks to the generosity and passion of supporters. As Art and Dana Wilcox commented, “We are happy to play a part in supporting CHA so that our children’s children will understand why we love Coronado.”



LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Coronado Historical Association
Coronado Historical Associationhttps://coronadohistory.org/

RELATED ARTICLES

Business

Meet your Neighbor: Ian Urtnowski, Beyond the URT Brand

Education

From Carnoustie to Coronado: Golf Historian to Give Special History Lecture

Entertainment

“Mission Impossible” – One of Many Incredible CIFF Film Offerings

Community News

Preserving Coronado’s Treasures: Nominations Open for the GEM Award

Entertainment

Coronado Island Film Festival Announces 2024 Leonard Maltin Industry Tribute Awards Gala Honorees

People

Coronado Girl Scouts Honor Founder Juliette Gordon Low

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Community News

Coronado Historical Association’s Wine & Lecture: California’s Sugar King

Community News

Coronado Historical Association Announces Mrs. Pat Mearns as Honorary Chair for Fifth Annual Collections Luncheon

History

Skydiving Entrepreneur H. “Skippy” Smith and San Diego’s Pacific Parachute Company 

History

Coronado Historical Association Presents Special Lecture in Conjunction with World Design Capital

Community News

Jr. Historian Program Wraps Up Another Successful Year!

Dining

L’Orangerie: New French Restaurant Opens at Coronado Historical Association Museum

More Local News

CORONADO'S LOCAL NEWS SOURCE

The Coronado Times newspaper provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication has been Coronado's trusted news source for over 20 years. Our staff is local and committed to quality coverage of our Coronado community. Learn more about our publication.

Send Us News Tips & Story Ideas:
[email protected]

GET WITH THE TIMES

© Copyright 2002-2024, The Coronado Times. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be re-published online or offline without permission.

MORE STORIES

Culinary Cinema Films Just A Few of the Highlights of CIFF