Sunday, November 10, 2024
Sports

Islander Cross Country Team Competes at Hoka Postal with a Win and a Second Place Finish

2 min.
George Green
George Green

Beginning in the 1960s through the late 1980s, Track and Field News would hold a National Postal 2-mile high school competition toward the end of cross country season where coaches would mail in their top five times derived from dual meets or time trials. The magazine would compile the results and rank all the teams to determine the top teams in the nation. The shoe company Hoka rekindled that tradition starting in 2014 with the Hoka Postal Nationals. Now, instead of mailing in results, 2-mile meets are held nationwide and sponsored by Hoka. The San Diego race was on Saturday, Nov. 2 at University City High School. Coaches submitted a time estimate for their 2-mile entries, and the races were seeded accordingly. The slower runners were in the early afternoon race starting at 1:30 PM. As the day progressed, the races got faster and faster until the elite heats started at around 8:30 PM. There were eleven boys’ races, six girls’ races, six middle school races, and a mascot race. Many of the races had around 50 kids on the track. Our top two boys’ performances came from the third fastest heat, with Nathon Ayan winning with 10:05.11, followed by Vincent Russo in 14th with 10:22.90.

Nathan Ayan (Bib 228) and Vincent Russo to his left were our top two boys at Hoka: Photo by Dennis McClanahan

Their times marked a 41-second improvement for Ayan over last year’s race and an 80-second PR for Russo over the 2-mile distance. There were 42 finishers, nearly all under 11 minutes, so it was a bit crowded. Ayan was content to stay in the pack for most of the race. He moved up to the lead group of six runners with around a lap to go and almost went down trying to go around the pack. With 300 meters to go, he took the lead and pulled away. Over the last 20 meters, Miles Pike from Canyon Crest pulled up nearly even and appeared to have the momentum to pass. However, Ayan had another gear and surged ahead over the last few meters to win by a quarter of a second.

Nathan Ayan (R) edges out Miles Pike from Canyon Crest to win his heat at Hoka Invite: Photo by Dennis McClanahan

Another outstanding performance was turned in by Andrew Buck, who bested his previous time at the meet by 62 seconds while placing second in an earlier race with a time of 10:42.6.

Andrew Buck improved his 2-mile PR by over a minute and clocked our third best time: Photo by Dennis McClanahan

Jack Letcher was only a few seconds back with a PR time of 30 seconds of 10:48.8 in 13th place in his race. Also under twelve minutes were Nicholas Wosje (11:34) and Xavier Marsh (11:37). Other boys who ran were Anton Youngblood (12:02), Tyler Horton  (12:38), Austin Litteral (12:49), Ziggy Raunig (12:54), Oscar Alicandri and Chace Smith

The best performance for the girls came from Morgan Maske, who ran in the second-fastest girls’ race. She placed 14th with 12:01.65, a 21-second PR from last season. Her teammate Gwynne Letcher placed 10th in the third fastest race with a PR time of 12:36. Our third fastest girl was Maesan Everitt, who placed 2nd in her race with 14:02. Other girls who ran were Nadia Roos, Ava Schlomer, Olivia Baker, and Kate Lyons.

Morgan Maske (Bib 220) was our top girl finisher with a 21 second PR of 12:01: Photo by Phil Grooms



LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

George Green
George Green
Head Cross Country and Distance Track Coach, Coronado High School

RELATED ARTICLES

Sports

CHS Girls Volleyball Advances to CIF Semi-Final with Crushing Defeat of Patrick Henry

Sports

CHS Girls Volleyball Scores Decisive Playoff Victory: Quarterfinals at Home on Saturday

People

Hockey Team Celebrates Coronado Resident Elliot Feldman, 35 Years After Winning Season

Sports

Islander Cross Country Races at Kit Carson Invite

Sports

CHS Girls Volleyball Wins League for First Time in Decade: Seeded First in CIF Playoffs

Sports

CHS Girls Tennis Wraps Up Season, CIF Tournament Begins This Week

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Sports

Islander Cross County Competes at 44th Annual Mt. Carmel Invite

Sports

Islanders Race at Cumming/Latham Cross Country Invitational

Sports

Islander Cross Country Season Underway at Ravens Invite

Sports

2024 Islander Cross Country Season is Underway

Sports

Islander Cross Country Summer Training

Sports

Track & Field Celebrates End of Season with Awards Banquet

More Local News

CORONADO'S LOCAL NEWS SOURCE

The Coronado Times newspaper provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication has been Coronado's trusted news source for over 20 years. Our staff is local and committed to quality coverage of our Coronado community. Learn more about our publication.

Send Us News Tips & Story Ideas:
[email protected]

GET WITH THE TIMES

© Copyright 2002-2024, The Coronado Times. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be re-published online or offline without permission.

MORE STORIES

Culinary Cinema Films Just A Few of the Highlights of CIFF