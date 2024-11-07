Take a Veteran to School Day Honors Veteran Guests at Coronado Middle School

14th Annual Take a Veteran to School Day

This morning, Take a Veteran to School Day, the Spectrum-organized special event — part of The HISTORY Channel’s Mission to Honor outreach initiative — took place at Coronado Middle School. This 14th annual event honored veteran guests who were presented with a heartfelt “thank you” for their service.

The welcome program began just before 8 am in Coronado Middle School’s Granzer Hall with breakfast and a performance by the band, and was followed by a “Line of Gratitude” by Coronado Middle School students.

Take a Veteran to School Day is The HISTORY Channel’s public affairs outreach program, connecting veterans from all walks of life with students in schools and communities nationwide. As part of this campaign, The HISTORY Channel offers participating schools curriculum-based educational materials at www.veterans.com as well as short videos and additional resources, all provided free-of-charge.

All photos and video courtesy of Charter Communications / Spectrum





