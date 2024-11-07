Thursday, November 7, 2024
Take a Veteran to School Day Honors Veteran Guests at Coronado Middle School

Annual Outreach Initiative Links Schools Across America with Veterans

Managing Editor

14th Annual Take a Veteran to School Day

Courtesy photo / Charter Communications

This morning, Take a Veteran to School Day, the Spectrum-organized special event — part of The HISTORY Channel’s Mission to Honor outreach initiative — took place at Coronado Middle School. This 14th annual event honored veteran guests who were presented with a heartfelt “thank you” for their service.

Welcome to Coronado Middle School. Courtesy photo / Charter Communications
Matt Heinecke conducts the band for Take a Veteran to School Day at Coronado Middle School. Courtesy photo / Charter Communications

The welcome program began just before 8 am in Coronado Middle School’s Granzer Hall with breakfast and a performance by the band, and was followed by a “Line of Gratitude” by Coronado Middle School students.

Line of Gratitude. Courtesy photo / Charter Communications

Take a Veteran to School Day is The HISTORY Channel’s public affairs outreach program, connecting veterans from all walks of life with students in schools and communities nationwide. As part of this campaign, The HISTORY Channel offers participating schools curriculum-based educational materials at www.veterans.com as well as short videos and additional resources, all provided free-of-charge.

Coronado City Council member John Duncan, Charter Communications Director of Government Affairs Michael Hadland, CMS Principal Brooke Falar. Courtesy photo / Charter Communications

All photos and video courtesy of Charter Communications / Spectrum



