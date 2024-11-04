Coronado Girl Scouts Honor Founder Juliette Gordon Low

Coronado Girl Scouts gathered at the beach to celebrate the birthday of the founder of Girls Scouts in the U.S., Juliette Gordon Low, who was born in 1860. Gordon Low founded the Girl Scouts in 1912 and Coronado had its first troop in 1917, which has been going strong ever since. The scouts led a flag retirement, and shared in a campfire and s’mores roast.

Girl Scouts range from five to 18 years of age and the troops are always looking to provide new opportunities to girls in the community. Contact [email protected] for more information.





