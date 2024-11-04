Monday, November 4, 2024
Coronado Girl Scouts Honor Founder Juliette Gordon Low

Coronado Girl Scouts at the beach celebrating the birthday of Girls Scouts founder, Juliette Gordon Low.

Coronado Girl Scouts gathered at the beach to celebrate the birthday of the founder of Girls Scouts in the U.S., Juliette Gordon Low, who was born in 1860. Gordon Low founded the Girl Scouts in 1912 and Coronado had its first troop in 1917, which has been going strong ever since. The scouts led a flag retirement, and shared in a campfire and s’mores roast.

Girl Scouts range from five to 18 years of age and the troops are always looking to provide new opportunities to girls in the community. Contact [email protected] for more information.

 



Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is happy to call Coronado home and to have raised her children here. In her free time she enjoys reading, exercising, trying new restaurants, and just walking her dog around the "island." Have news to share? Send tips or story ideas to: [email protected]

