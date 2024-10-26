Saturday, October 26, 2024
Community News

Ballot Drop Boxes at Two Locations in Coronado

2 min.
Managing Editor
Managing Editor

Registered voters can return their mail ballot for the November Presidential General Election to any one of 150 official ballot drop boxes located around the county.

Official ballot drop box outside Coronado City Hall, 1825 Strand Way, available 24 hours a day.

Two convenient locations are available for registered voters in Coronado to drop off their voted ballot for the 2024 General Election. A drop box is located at the main entrance to City Hall at 1825 Strand Way. This drop box is available 24/7 through 8 pm on Election Day, Tuesday, November 5.

Coronado Public Library drop box

Residents can also drop off their ballot at the Coronado Public Library lobby during regular operating hours. On Election Day the Library lobby will be open from 7 am to 8 pm.

What do the Registrar’s official ballot drop boxes look like?

The Registrar’s official ballot drop boxes are red, white and blue and feature the Registrar’s logo along with the County seal. All boxes are labeled “Official Ballot Drop Box” and made from high grade, heavy gauge stainless steel.

Each official ballot drop box is designed to prevent physical damage and unauthorized access to mail ballots. The boxes feature double-locking access doors, anti-pry door jambs and other anti-theft construction measures. The Registrar’s ballot retrieval team is responsible for collecting ballots inside the box.

How do I return my ballot to an official ballot drop box?

Mark your ballot, seal your completed ballot inside your return envelope, date and sign your name on the return envelope, and return it in the mail or to one of the Registrar’s official ballot drop boxes around the county. Remember, your signature is required for your vote to count.

Out of the 150 official ballot drop boxes, 118 are located outdoors and are open 24 hours a day up until 8 pm on the final day of voting, Nov. 5. The thirty-two remaining boxes are located indoors and only available when the facility where they are housed is open. Visit sdvote.com to check the location list or the locator map for each facility’s hours of operation before heading out to return your ballot.

You can also vote in-person at any one of 39 vote centers. They’ll be open daily from 8 am to 5 pm.

On Saturday, Nov. 2, over 200 locations will be available. The vote centers will be open daily from 8 am to 5 pm through Nov. 4. On the final day of voting, Nov. 5, all vote centers and official ballot drop boxes will be open from 7 am to 8 pm.

With a significant number of contests on the ballot, the voting process may take longer than usual. The Registrar’s office recommends using early voting options to avoid long lines. You have the option of casting your ballot by mail, at an official ballot drop box or at any vote center around the county.

If you plan on voting in person, be prepared. Read your pamphlet and mark your selections on the sample ballot in advance. When you go inside the voting booth at the vote center, you can refer to your choices on the sample ballot to conveniently mark your selections on your official ballot.

 



LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Managing Editor
Managing Editor
Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is happy to call Coronado home and to have raised her children here. In her free time she enjoys reading, exercising, trying new restaurants, and just walking her dog around the "island." Have news to share? Send tips or story ideas to: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

Community News

Sharp Coronado Hospital and Villa Coronado Earn Sixth Consecutive Planetree Certification

Community News

2025 Art & Wine Festival Gets Funding From Discover Coronado

Community News

Witches Descend Upon Local Haunts During Annual Coronado Coven Outing

Community News

Coronado Concert Band Boasts Diversity in all Forms

Community News

Preschool Musical Theater – “Elf the Musical”

Community News

Second Federal Tijuana River Valley Health Survey Started Today

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Letters to the Editor

Elect Laura Wilkinson Sinton for City Council

Letters to the Editor

Coronado Council of Churches Unequivocally Deplores Recent Distribution of Hate-Inspired Materials

People

Rotary Club of Coronado Honored at STEP Fall Social

Community News

Second Federal Tijuana River Valley Health Survey Started Today

Obituaries

Mercedes Garcia Witherspoon (1928-2024)

Letters to the Editor

Laura Wilkinson Sinton and Her Substantial Contributions to Coronado

More Local News

Police Pursuit of Man Brandishing Gun Ends with Arrest on Coronado Bridge

Crime

City Moves Forward with E-Bike Safety Regulations

City of Coronado

CHS Boys Beach Volleyball Tops Canyon Crest – Head to Division 1 Finals

Sports

Matthew McConaughey and Son Train at Coronado Tennis Center

People

CHS Boys Beach Volleyball to Host Playoff Semifinals at Central Beach on Oct. 22

Sports

CORONADO'S LOCAL NEWS SOURCE

The Coronado Times newspaper provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication has been Coronado's trusted news source for over 20 years. Our staff is local and committed to quality coverage of our Coronado community. Learn more about our publication.

Send Us News Tips & Story Ideas:
[email protected]

GET WITH THE TIMES

© Copyright 2002-2024, The Coronado Times. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be re-published online or offline without permission.

MORE STORIES

Business Briefs: Jolie Wins Best Dish at Del Mar Wine and...