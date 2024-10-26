Ballot Drop Boxes at Two Locations in Coronado

Registered voters can return their mail ballot for the November Presidential General Election to any one of 150 official ballot drop boxes located around the county.

Two convenient locations are available for registered voters in Coronado to drop off their voted ballot for the 2024 General Election. A drop box is located at the main entrance to City Hall at 1825 Strand Way. This drop box is available 24/7 through 8 pm on Election Day, Tuesday, November 5.

Residents can also drop off their ballot at the Coronado Public Library lobby during regular operating hours. On Election Day the Library lobby will be open from 7 am to 8 pm.

What do the Registrar’s official ballot drop boxes look like?

The Registrar’s official ballot drop boxes are red, white and blue and feature the Registrar’s logo along with the County seal. All boxes are labeled “Official Ballot Drop Box” and made from high grade, heavy gauge stainless steel.

Each official ballot drop box is designed to prevent physical damage and unauthorized access to mail ballots. The boxes feature double-locking access doors, anti-pry door jambs and other anti-theft construction measures. The Registrar’s ballot retrieval team is responsible for collecting ballots inside the box.

How do I return my ballot to an official ballot drop box?

Mark your ballot, seal your completed ballot inside your return envelope, date and sign your name on the return envelope, and return it in the mail or to one of the Registrar’s official ballot drop boxes around the county. Remember, your signature is required for your vote to count.

Out of the 150 official ballot drop boxes, 118 are located outdoors and are open 24 hours a day up until 8 pm on the final day of voting, Nov. 5. The thirty-two remaining boxes are located indoors and only available when the facility where they are housed is open. Visit sdvote.com to check the location list or the locator map for each facility’s hours of operation before heading out to return your ballot.

You can also vote in-person at any one of 39 vote centers. They’ll be open daily from 8 am to 5 pm.

On Saturday, Nov. 2, over 200 locations will be available. The vote centers will be open daily from 8 am to 5 pm through Nov. 4. On the final day of voting, Nov. 5, all vote centers and official ballot drop boxes will be open from 7 am to 8 pm.

With a significant number of contests on the ballot, the voting process may take longer than usual. The Registrar’s office recommends using early voting options to avoid long lines. You have the option of casting your ballot by mail, at an official ballot drop box or at any vote center around the county.

If you plan on voting in person, be prepared. Read your pamphlet and mark your selections on the sample ballot in advance. When you go inside the voting booth at the vote center, you can refer to your choices on the sample ballot to conveniently mark your selections on your official ballot.





