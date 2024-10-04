Friday, October 4, 2024
Halloween Happening 2024

City of Coronado
City of Coronado

Get ready for some family-friendly fun at the City of Coronado Recreation and Golf Services annual “Halloween Happening” on Friday, October 25 from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. “Ghouls,” “Boos” and their families are encouraged to dress in costume and head over to Spreckels Park to enjoy music, enchanting entertainment, trick-or-treating, “Spooktacular” games, jumpees, crafts, prizes, candy and activities including a Life-size Candyland game at no cost. Food and beverages will be available for purchase as well.

The fun continues across the street with a Halloween Scavenger Hunt through the Coronado Public Library at 6 p.m.

Call 619-522-7342 for details.

 



City of Coronado
City of Coronado

