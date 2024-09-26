Thursday, September 26, 2024
Islander Cross County Competes at 44th Annual Mt. Carmel Invite

George Green
The largest local Cross Country meet is the Mt. Carmel/Asics Invitational held at Morley Field in Balboa Park. There are two divisions: D1 is for larger schools, D2 is for smaller ones. In each division, there are eight races by gender and grade level. Over 90 percent of the course is over the Footlocker National Championship Route. It’s a big early test over some significant hills. Coronado, of course, was in the smaller division, with races starting at noon. All races were over the same three-mile course.

For the girls, the top two performances were by Morgan Maske in the girls’ Junior race and Gwynne Letcher in the girls’ Sophomore race.

Morgan Maske placed fourth in the girls Junior race: Photo courtesy of Golden Flutter Photography

Maske placed fourth in her event at 20:28; Letcher also placed fourth at 20:53. For the boys, the top performances (under 19 minutes) were by Nathan Ayan, who placed 17th in the Junior race with 17:43, Jack Letcher, who placed 26th in the combined Senior/Invite with 17:59, Vincent Russo (25th in Junior race with 18:20), and Andrew Buck with 19:15 in the Junior Race.

Start of boys junior race Nate Ayan (L) and Vincent Russo; Photo courtesy of Golden Flutter Photography

Cross country’s next meet will be the Downey Classic at Morley Field this Friday. Next week, league competition starts with an Eastern League Cluster on Tuesday at Morley.

Letcher siblings, Jack and Gwynne: Photo by Vanessa Letcher

 



Head Cross Country and Distance Track Coach, Coronado High School

