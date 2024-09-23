Monday, September 23, 2024
New Exhibition to Open in the C3 Gallery

"A Foot Forward: Art Knows No Boundaries" Exhibition Opening Sept. 29 - Meet the Artists. Proceeds from the opening event will benefit the Visual Arts Program of Coronado School of the Arts (CoSA)

A new exhibition is opening in the C3 Gallery on Sunday, September 29 in the Coronado Community Center. A Foot Forward: Art Knows No Boundaries takes us into a future where inclusivity thrives and art becomes a catalyst for positive change. In this exhibition, the Coronado Cultural Arts (CCA) Commission’s aim is to highlight the diverse talents of artists from Coronado, San Diego County and Tijuana, while also nurturing meaningful connections and fostering understanding across demographic boundaries.

By providing a platform for artists of all backgrounds to collaborate and share their stories, A Foot Forward aims to amplify diverse voices that may not always receive prominence in traditional art spaces. Through the universal language of art, CCA invites viewers to engage with narratives that challenge stereotypes, promote inclusivity, foster empathy and solidarity.

As part of the programming for World Design Capital San Diego Tijuana 2024, A Foot Forward: Art Knows No Boundaries will feature diverse artwork from 45 local and international artists, highlighting the intersection of design, innovation, and cultural exchange. The group show will be on view from Sunday, September 29, 2024 through January 31, 2025 at the C3 Gallery located in the Coronado Community Center.

CCA invites the public to attend the show opening on Sunday afternoon, September 29 at 4:30 pm and view the artwork created by the 45 artists, many who will be attending. The event will feature food from local chef Ana Bernal of True Taste and wine tasting courtesy of local vineyard Fallbrook Winery. Live entertainment by guitarist Daniel Giaconi will also be featured. Tickets are available for purchase on Eventbrite and all proceeds from this event will benefit the Visual Arts Program of Coronado School of the Arts (CoSA).

Purchase Tickets

 



