Monday, September 9, 2024
Sports

Islanders Race at Cumming/Latham Cross Country Invitational

2 min.
George Green
George Green

For decades, up until 2018, there were two nearly identical cross country invites held at Rohr Park in Chula Vista in early September. The Otay Ranch head coach, Ian Cumming, hosted the Mustang Invite, and the Sweetwater coach, Tim Latham, hosted the South Bay Invite. Schools rarely attended both. Both coaches are now retired. The two events merged into the Ian Cumming / Tim Latham invite, which Otay Ranch now hosts. The event is large enough for two random divisions, the Mustang division and the Red Devil (Sweetwaters’ mascot) division. Two divisions are needed because otherwise there would be over 50 teams for each race.

This year’s event drew nearly 1800 runners from over 50 teams. Coronado ran in the Red Devil division. Because of the heat wave, the longer races and all others were two miles long. Each race had entries from around 28 schools.

Our top two boys’ performances came from Nathan Ayan, who placed 8th in the boys varsity race with a time of 10:52, and Jack Letcher, who ran 11:01 for 13th place. This was our only race with a full 7-runner team. Vincent Russo was our next finisher at 11:26, followed by Andrew Buck, Xavier Marsh, Nicholas Wosje, and Tyler Horton. Teamwise, we placed seventh behind larger schools, most of which were over twice our size. There were only 16 points difference between 5th and 7th place.

Boys Varsity Finishers L-R: Xavier Marsch, Tyler Horton, Jack Letcher, Nathan Ayan, Vincent Russo, Nicholas Wosje, Andrew Buck

In the boys’ JV race, Anton Youngblood and Oscar Alicandri picked up medals, placing 13th and 14th , respectively, at 13:00 and 13:06.

Anton Youngblood (L) and Oscar Alicandri picked up medals in the jv race.

For the girls, our top two finishers were Morgan Maske and Gwynne Letcher in the varsity race.

Top girl finishers of the day Morgan Maske (L) and Gwynne Letcher

We didn’t enter a full team, so we weren’t placed as a team. Maske turned in our highest finish of the day, placing 3rd in 13:00. Letcher followed her closely in 4th with 13:06. Our other two finishers were Maesan Everitt in 34th and Nadia Roos in 41st. We put a quartet of freshmen in the girls’ JV race. Ava Schlomer and Olivia Barker picked up medals in 25th and 31st place, followed by Teaghan Carpinito, and Ella Holman.

JV girls (L-R) : Ava Schlomer Olivia Barker, Ella Holman, Teaghan Carpenito : Photo by Maggie Andrews

All of our freshmen girls are still in a base-building phase but should be coming around by the time we start our league meets in October. Our next race will be the Sundevil Invite at Morley Field on September 21.

More photos of our races from this meet are here.

 

 



George Green
George Green
Head Cross Country and Distance Track Coach, Coronado High School

RELATED ARTICLES

People

Stefan Freeman Shares Paralympic Dreams After Winning Gold at US Nationals in August

Sports

Crown Cup Doubles Tennis Tournament (Sept. 14-15) – Registration Closes Sept. 11

Sports

CHS Girls Tennis Captures First League Match Versus Mira Mesa

Sports

Islander Cross Country Season Underway at Ravens Invite

People

Much to Love in US Open Loss: Seggerman and Trhac’s Journey Just Beginning

Sports

CHS Girls Volleyball Mighty in Big Win Over Division 1 Helix

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Sports

Track & Field Celebrates End of Season with Awards Banquet

Sports

Lauren Gilhooly Advances to the State Track & Field Meet in 100 Meter

Sports

Six Islander Track and Field Athletes Advance to the CIF Sectional Meet

Sports

Islander Track and Field Team Advances 21 to CIF Division Championships

Sports

Nathan Ayan Leads the Islanders at the Frosh/Soph Track Meet

Sports

Busy Week for Coronado Track and Field Team Racking Up Wins

More Local News

Coronado Man Memorialized as Victim of Racial Lynching on the Coronado Ferry

History

City Proclaims Urgency, not Emergency, in Sewage Crisis

City of Coronado

Tennis Community Balks at Proposed Court Reservation Cost Increase

City of Coronado

Rate Increases are Coming for Coronado Recreation Programs

City of Coronado

CUSD Update: District Boosts Enrollment with Interdistrict Transfers, Talks School Safety and Cell Phones

Education

CORONADO'S LOCAL NEWS SOURCE

The Coronado Times newspaper provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication has been Coronado's trusted news source for over 20 years. Our staff is local and committed to quality coverage of our Coronado community. Learn more about our publication.

Send Us News Tips & Story Ideas:
[email protected]

GET WITH THE TIMES

© Copyright 2002-2024, The Coronado Times. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be re-published online or offline without permission.

MORE STORIES

Stefan Freeman Shares Paralympic Dreams After Winning Gold at US Nationals...