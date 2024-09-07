Cooling Centers For High Temps

A high-pressure system is lingering over the San Diego region. The City has opened dedicated cooling centers at the Coronado Library and the John D. Spreckels Center when temperatures remain above 85 degrees.

Staying in an air-conditioned area during the hottest hours of the day is encouraged. Even a few hours spent in air conditioning can help your body stay cooler. If you do not have a ride to a Cool Zone, take the Island Express shuttle to get a free ride to a site. Tips to stay cool and how to keep pets cool in hot weather are available on the City website.

The following air-conditioned locations will be available where the public can get relief from the heat. The facilities are free for the public to access.

CORONADO PUBLIC LIBRARY

640 Orange Avenue

Monday-Thursday 9:30 am – 9:00 pm

Friday 9:30 am – 6:00 pm

Saturday 10:00 am – 6:00 pm

Sunday 1:00 pm – 5:00 pm

JOHN D. SPRECKELS CENTER

1019 Seventh Street

Monday-Thursday 8:30 am – 7:00 pm

Friday 8:30 am – 4:00 pm

Saturday 9:00 am – 12:30 pm

Sunday Closed

TIPS TO STAY SAFE IN HOT WEATHER

Stay in an air-conditioned area during the hottest hours of the day. Even a few hours spent in air conditioning can help your body stay cooler. Do not rely on electric fans for cooling if temperatures exceed 90 degrees.

Wear light, loose-fitting clothing.

Drink plenty of water (avoid alcohol and sugary drinks) and don’t wait until you are thirsty.

Take cool showers.

Never leave a child, senior person, or pet unattended in a car.

Keeping pets cool in hot weather .

. Avoid unnecessary hard work or activities outside during the hottest part of the day.

Avoid unnecessary sun exposure and wear a wide-brim hat if you need to be in the sun.

Avoid using the oven to cook.

People can also use the Island Express FREE shuttle by downloading the Ride Circuit app or calling 619-675-7438) to get a free ride to one of the City’s Cool Zone sites.





