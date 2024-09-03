Coronado Rotary “End Polio Now” Online Auction Closes at 8 pm on Sept. 6

This is your last opportunity to bid on any of the dozens of items available in the “End Polio Now” Online Auction hosted by Rotary Club of Coronado. The auction website closes at 8 PM on Friday, September 6.

This is also a critical time for any concerned citizen to assist Rotary International in eradicating this debilitating disease, since humanitarian efforts are underway right now in Gaza to vaccinate more than 640,000 children in the war-torn region. Just last month, a 10-month child was diagnosed with polio, the baby’s leg paralyzed. The World Health Organization says the presence of just one paralysis case indicates there could be hundreds more who have been infected but aren’t currently showing symptoms.

The polio virus spreads through person-to-person contact and by contaminated food and water. Similar to Covid, a person could be infected while not showing symptoms, and still pass this deadly virus onto others. But Gaza is not the only area at risk, as third world countries such as Pakistan and Afghanistan continue to report newly infect polio patients each year.

Your involvement in Rotary’s “End Polio Now” Online Auction provides you with an excellent opportunity to grab “deals and steals” at great prices, available ONLY through their bidding website: coronadorotaryauction.com. Start your holiday shopping early; snatch the opportunity to invite several friends to a jewelry design party, private wine tasting, or exclusive afternoon where the “turf meets the surf” at the legendary Turf Club at Del Mar.

With 26 local merchants participating in this annual frenzy of opportunities aplenty, you won’t want to miss your chance to obtain exceptional items that otherwise are not available to the public! There’s a Health and Wellness Pampering Pack that includes five classes at Island Yoga Coronado, your own personal yoga mat and water bottle, plus a one-hour massage at Luxsa Thai Spa. How about a VIP $200 Shopping Spree at Fair Trade Decor, a local store with global impact that offers unique products from more than 40 different countries.

Of course, there are opportunities to dine at restaurants all over the island, including Blanco, the Brigantine, CBC, the Henry, Jolie, Miguel’s Cocina, Night and Day Café, and Rosemary. Even Blue Bridge Hospitality has donated a Blue Bridge Gift Basket, with gourmet treats galore.

For those wishing to bring a sporty adventure to your life, the Coronado City Boathouse offers Stand-Up Paddle and Kayak Rentals. Or test your athletic prowess at America’s hottest new sport with Pickleball Lessons and Paddles for two.

This is just the tip of the iceberg of the incredible items available so visit the website before 8 PM on Friday. With the Coronado Island Film Festival coming up in November, you could secure a pair of Emerald Badge Passes to what is arguably the finest film festival in Southern California.

This cause is very near and dear to the hearts of Rotary Club of Coronado members. Several have experienced polio themselves or grew up in households where another close family member survived this debilitating disease. Just last week, one local member explained the perils her own father faced because he was stricken with polio at the age of five. With tears in her eyes, she explained how his experience impacted his childhood and remained with him throughout his life.

Your perusal of Coronado Rotary’s online auction website presents unique and exceptional experiences and items you can’t find elsewhere. More importantly, 100% of the funds raised will be donated to the “End Polio Now” efforts of Rotary International, where the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation will double every dollar raised. That means that every single dollar donated becomes three dollars when matched by the Gates Foundation. What a wonderful way to help the world, while obtaining some exceptional items for your own personal use.





