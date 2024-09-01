Sunday, September 1, 2024
Coronado Democratic Club Announces Candidate Forums for Mayoral, City Council, and School Board Elections

Managing Editor
The Coronado Democratic Club is pleased to announce three upcoming candidate forums in September for the upcoming mayoral, city council, and school board elections. These forums will provide a unique opportunity for Coronado residents to hear directly from the candidates about their platforms and visions for the future of our community.

Event Details:

  • Mayoral Candidate Forum: Wednesday, Sept. 11, 6:00-7:30 PM at the Coronado Unified School District Office Board Room, 201 Sixth St.
  • City Council Candidate Forum: Wednesday, Sept. 18, 6:00-7:30 PM at the Coronado Unified School District Office Board Room, 201 Sixth St.
  • School Board Candidate Forum: Tuesday, Sept. 24, 6:00-7:30 PM at the Winn Room, Coronado Library, 640 Orange Ave.

Please note: This is not a Coronado Unified School District sponsored event.

Doors for each forum will open at 5:30 PM. The forums will be moderated by our Public Policy Committee with both prepared and audience-submitted questions being addressed as time permits.

All community members are encouraged to arrive early to submit questions. This is an excellent opportunity to become better acquainted with the candidates and make an informed choice at the polls.

For more information, visit coronadodemocrats.com or contact [email protected].



Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is happy to call Coronado home and to have raised her children here. In her free time she enjoys reading, exercising, trying new restaurants, and just walking her dog around the "island." Have news to share? Send tips or story ideas to: [email protected]

