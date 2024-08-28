Wednesday, August 28, 2024
EducationPeople

Tanya White Embraces New Admin Role in CUSD

3 min.
Managing Editor
Managing Editor

Source: Coronado Unified School District

Coronado Unified School District Administrator on Special Assignment Tanya White administers the oral component of the California English Language Proficiency Assessment Test to a Coronado High School student. In addition to providing academic, behavioral, and administrative support across the district, White is the EL coordinator for K-12 students whose primary language is not English. (Submitted photo)

With the goal of maximizing personnel resources, Coronado Unified School District reorganized its administrative team to more effectively and efficiently serve the current needs of the district. An integral aspect of the reorganization, which happened over the summer break, was the creation of a new role: Administrator on Special Assignment.

Tanya White, who had served the past eight years as the assistant principal at Village Elementary, was selected to serve as CUSD’s first Administrator on Special Assignment. Job duties of the district-level position will include interaction and responsibilities at all four school sites across all grade levels.

“Ms. White will have a crucial role in developing systems for English Language Learners and implementing both initial and summative ELPAC testing (English Language Proficiency Assessments for California),” said Senior Director of Learning Dr. Megan Battle.

As the English Language Coordinator, White will be responsible for administering the ELPAC, a state mandated test that measures how well students in kindergarten through grade 12 understand and communicate in English when it is not their primary language. The state of California is currently revising assessment protocols and White will play an integral role in making sure CUSD is compliant and has systems in place to best serve the EL student population.

In addition to overseeing ELPAC, White will also provide administrative support at school sites and help analyze, evaluate, and implement disciplinary and behavioral structures.

“I see this role as a great opportunity to look at how we can improve our systems, district-wide, and see how I can support everything from our EL (English Learner) assessments as well as both academic and behavior interventions,” said White.

With administrative credentials and experience, White will also collaborate closely with the district principals, specifically Coronado Middle School Principal Brooke Falar and Silver Strand Elementary School Principal Jenny Moore.

“Due to our budget reality, we had to eliminate the Program Specialist positions at CMS and Silver Strand. It left Principals Falar and Moore in need of administrative support, especially on days when they are in all day IEP meetings (Individual Education Plans for special education students). Ms. White is an asset to CUSD and will continue to be a valuable resource for our students and staff,” said Superintendent Karl Mueller.

White will spend every Tuesday on site at CMS and every Wednesday on site at Silver Strand. “I am really looking forward to collaborating with Brooke and Jenny,” she said. “In the case of CMS, I had most of those students at Village and I know them, their families. I hope that familiarity will help me in this role.”

In the new position, White will have a unique opportunity to bring a fresh perspective to district wide systems and utilize her professional experience in developing efficient and effective structures that are consistent across the school sites. “I feel like I made a difference at Village and hope that I can make an impact on a broader level, across the district, in this new role,” she said.

White is excited to see what the year brings. “The first month or so will be consumed with ELPAC testing. After that I look forward to getting out to the sites and supporting administrators, students, and families. I believe that providing parent support is a critical component of student success. I look forward to seeing what and where I can make a difference,” she shared.



Managing Editor
Managing Editor
Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is happy to call Coronado home and to have raised her children here. In her free time she enjoys reading, exercising, trying new restaurants, and just walking her dog around the "island." Have news to share? Send tips or story ideas to: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

Education

Shawnee Barton Merriman – Mom of Four, Educator and Poker Champion Goes “All In” for a Seat on CUSD School Board

Education

CHS Class of 2025 Begins Senior Year with Traditional Sunrise Breakfast

People

They’re In! CHS Grad Tennis Star Seggerman and Partner Trhac Earn Bid into US Open Tournament

People

Seeking Subject Matter Experts

People

Coronado High Alum Christopher Clarey Named 2024 ITA David A Benjamin Achievement Award Winner

People

SWC Vocational Nursing Program Receives Generous Donation

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Military

Avenue of Heroes: Joseph T. Talbert, Jr.

Stage

Lamb’s Announces “The Importance Of Being Earnest”

Stage

Coronado Playhouse Announces 80th Season

People

Coronado High Alum Christopher Clarey Named 2024 ITA David A Benjamin Achievement Award Winner

Community News

Hotel del Coronado Returns as Leading Sponsor of the 15th Annual A Taste of Coronado

People

SWC Vocational Nursing Program Receives Generous Donation

More Local News

Shawnee Barton Merriman – Mom of Four, Educator and Poker Champion Goes “All In” for a Seat on CUSD School Board

Education

Council Approves $9.72 Million Winn Room Expansion

City of Coronado

Could Tijuana Recycle its Wastewater to Solve Water Shortages?

News

Tijuana’s Wastewater Treatment Plant is Nearly Complete

News

Cade’s Day Returns to McP’s on Sept. 7 – One Family’s Mission to Raise Awareness and Help Prevent Suicide

People

CORONADO'S LOCAL NEWS SOURCE

The Coronado Times newspaper provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication has been Coronado's trusted news source for over 20 years. Our staff is local and committed to quality coverage of our Coronado community. Learn more about our publication.

Send Us News Tips & Story Ideas:
[email protected]

GET WITH THE TIMES

© Copyright 2002-2024, The Coronado Times. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be re-published online or offline without permission.

MORE STORIES

Shawnee Barton Merriman – Mom of Four, Educator and Poker Champion...