Coronado Crime Report: Three Drivers, Zero Licenses

The information below is provided by the Coronado Police Department and summarized for publication.
Arrests:
Robbery, threatening bodily harm
Aug. 17: A 28-year-old man was arrested on felony charges.
Driving without a license
Aug. 19: A 21-year-old man was arrested on misdemeanor charges for driving with a suspended or revoked license and driving without proof of insurance.
Driving without a license
Aug. 19: A 31-year-old woman was arrested on misdemeanor charges for driving with a suspended or revoked license.
Driving without a license
Aug. 19: A 38-year-old woman was arrested on misdemeanor charges for driving with a suspended or revoked license and driving without proof of insurance.
Incidents Reported:
August 17
- Welfare check (4 incidents)
- Traffic accident, no injuries (2 incidents)
- Stolen vehicle report
- Trespassing report
- General disturbance (2 incidents)
- Reckless driving (2 incidents)
- Petit theft report
- Robbery
- Fire (structure or vehicle)
- Hit and run, no injuries
- Noise disturbance (2 incidents)
August 18
- Noise disturbance (4 incidents)
- Trespassing
- Traffic accident, no injuries
- Welfare check (3 incidents)
- General disturbance (6 incidents)
- Suspicious vehicle
August 19
- Welfare check (2 incidents)
- Suspicious vehicle
- General disturbance
- Noise disturbance (2 incidents)
August 20
- General disturbance (2 incidents)
- Trespassing
- Welfare check (3 incidents)
- Reckless driving
- Traffic accident, no injuries
- Suspicious vehicle
August 21
- Suspicious vehicle (2 incidents)
- Noise disturbance (4 incidents)
- Trespassing
- Welfare check (4 incidents)
- Reckless driving (2 incidents)
- Stolen vehicle report
- Vandalism
- General disturbance
- Grand theft report
August 22
- Noise disturbance
- Stolen vehicle recovery
- Welfare check (3 incidents)
- Petit theft report
- Temporary restraining order violation report
- Traffic accident, no injuries (4 incidents)
- Grand theft report
- General disturbance (2 incidents)
- Reckless driving
- Noise disturbance (2 incidents)
August 23
- Welfare check
- Petit theft report (2 incidents)
- Vandalism report
- Noise disturbance (3 incidents)
- Elderly abuse report
- Responding officer determined that the situation was O.K.
- Trespassing
- Grand theft report
- General disturbance
- Reckless driving