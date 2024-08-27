Tuesday, August 27, 2024
Crime

Coronado Crime Report: Three Drivers, Zero Licenses

1 min.
Coronado Times Staff
Coronado Times Staff

The information below is provided by the Coronado Police Department and summarized for publication. 

Arrests:

Robbery, threatening bodily harm
Aug. 17: A 28-year-old man was arrested on felony charges.

Driving without a license
Aug. 19: A 21-year-old man was arrested on misdemeanor charges for driving with a suspended or revoked license and driving without proof of insurance.

Driving without a license
Aug. 19: A 31-year-old woman was arrested on misdemeanor charges for driving with a suspended or revoked license.

Driving without a license
Aug. 19: A 38-year-old woman was arrested on misdemeanor charges for driving with a suspended or revoked license and driving without proof of insurance.

Incidents Reported:

August 17

  • Welfare check (4 incidents)
  • Traffic accident, no injuries (2 incidents)
  • Stolen vehicle report
  • Trespassing report
  • General disturbance (2 incidents)
  • Reckless driving (2 incidents)
  • Petit theft report
  • Robbery
  • Fire (structure or vehicle)
  • Hit and run, no injuries
  • Noise disturbance (2 incidents)

August 18

  • Noise disturbance (4 incidents)
  • Trespassing
  • Traffic accident, no injuries
  • Welfare check (3 incidents)
  • General disturbance (6 incidents)
  • Suspicious vehicle

August 19

  • Welfare check (2 incidents)
  • Suspicious vehicle
  • General disturbance
  • Noise disturbance (2 incidents)

August 20

  • General disturbance (2 incidents)
  • Trespassing
  • Welfare check (3 incidents)
  • Reckless driving
  • Traffic accident, no injuries
  • Suspicious vehicle

August 21

  • Suspicious vehicle (2 incidents)
  • Noise disturbance (4 incidents)
  • Trespassing
  • Welfare check (4 incidents)
  • Reckless driving (2 incidents)
  • Stolen vehicle report
  • Vandalism
  • General disturbance
  • Grand theft report

August 22

  • Noise disturbance
  • Stolen vehicle recovery
  • Welfare check (3 incidents)
  • Petit theft report
  • Temporary restraining order violation report
  • Traffic accident, no injuries (4 incidents)
  • Grand theft report
  • General disturbance (2 incidents)
  • Reckless driving
  • Noise disturbance (2 incidents)

August 23

  • Welfare check
  • Petit theft report (2 incidents)
  • Vandalism report
  • Noise disturbance (3 incidents)
  • Elderly abuse report
    • Responding officer determined that the situation was O.K.
  • Trespassing
  • Grand theft report
  • General disturbance
  • Reckless driving



