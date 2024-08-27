Coronado Crime Report: Three Drivers, Zero Licenses

The information below is provided by the Coronado Police Department and summarized for publication.

Arrests:

Robbery, threatening bodily harm

Aug. 17: A 28-year-old man was arrested on felony charges.

Driving without a license

Aug. 19: A 21-year-old man was arrested on misdemeanor charges for driving with a suspended or revoked license and driving without proof of insurance.

Driving without a license

Aug. 19: A 31-year-old woman was arrested on misdemeanor charges for driving with a suspended or revoked license.

Driving without a license

Aug. 19: A 38-year-old woman was arrested on misdemeanor charges for driving with a suspended or revoked license and driving without proof of insurance.

Incidents Reported:

August 17



Welfare check (4 incidents)

Traffic accident, no injuries (2 incidents)

Stolen vehicle report

Trespassing report

General disturbance (2 incidents)

Reckless driving (2 incidents)

Petit theft report

Robbery

Fire (structure or vehicle)

Hit and run, no injuries

Noise disturbance (2 incidents)

August 18



Noise disturbance (4 incidents)

Trespassing

Traffic accident, no injuries

Welfare check (3 incidents)

General disturbance (6 incidents)

Suspicious vehicle

August 19



Welfare check (2 incidents)

Suspicious vehicle

General disturbance

Noise disturbance (2 incidents)

August 20



General disturbance (2 incidents)

Trespassing

Welfare check (3 incidents)

Reckless driving

Traffic accident, no injuries

Suspicious vehicle

August 21



Suspicious vehicle (2 incidents)

Noise disturbance (4 incidents)

Trespassing

Welfare check (4 incidents)

Reckless driving (2 incidents)

Stolen vehicle report

Vandalism

General disturbance

Grand theft report

August 22



Noise disturbance

Stolen vehicle recovery

Welfare check (3 incidents)

Petit theft report

Temporary restraining order violation report

Traffic accident, no injuries (4 incidents)

Grand theft report

General disturbance (2 incidents)

Reckless driving

Noise disturbance (2 incidents)

August 23



Welfare check

Petit theft report (2 incidents)

Vandalism report

Noise disturbance (3 incidents)

Elderly abuse report Responding officer determined that the situation was O.K.

Trespassing

Grand theft report

General disturbance

Reckless driving





