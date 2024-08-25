Discover the Joy of Ukulele this Fall at the John D. Spreckels Center

Whether you’re just starting out or looking to refine your ukulele skills, the John D. Spreckels Center has the perfect class for you! Our new session, running on Mondays from September 9 to October 21, offers both Beginner and Intermediate Ukulele classes designed to bring the joy of music into your life.

Beginner Ukulele (5-6 PM)

This class is ideal for novices eager to learn their first chords and melodies. Join us every Monday evening to explore basic chord progressions, simple songs, and essential strumming patterns. You’ll gradually build your skills, learning to read tablature and experiment with fingerstyle techniques. It’s a fun and supportive environment where you’ll gain confidence and enjoy making music from the start.

Intermediate Ukulele (6-7 PM)

For those ready to build on their foundational skills, the Intermediate Ukulele class offers a pathway to deeper musical exploration. This class focuses on expanding your chord knowledge, mastering advanced strumming patterns, and improving your ability to read and play complex tablature. You’ll also delve into arpeggios and intricate melodies, enhancing your playing with advanced finger techniques.

Please note, there will be no class on October 14.

Registration Details:

Upon registration, students will receive a ukulele for use during class and for practice at home. Classes are priced at $120 for residents and $130 for non-residents. To sign up, visit www.coronado.ca.us/civicrec or call 619-522-7343.

Discover the joy of ukulele music and join us at the John D. Spreckels Center for an enriching and enjoyable experience. We look forward to seeing you there!





