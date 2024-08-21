Lamb’s Announces “The Importance Of Being Earnest”

Lamb’s Players Theatre Announces the opening of its production of “The Importance of Being Earnest,” A Trivial Comedy for Serious People by Oscar Wilde.

Hijinks! Shenanigans! Impersonations! Gorgeous Costumes! Witty Dialogue!

And Love—a comic masterpiece!

Lamb’s has had this marvel of a show on their A-List to produce for many years. It will run from Sept. 14 through Nov. 10.

Director – Kerry Meads

Costume design by Jeanne Reith

Set design by Sean Fanning

Producer – Robert Smyth

The cast includes Geno Carr, Michael Lewis Cusimano, Brian Mackey, David McBean, John

Rosen, Brian Salmon, Deborah Gilmour Smyth, Lauren King Thompson, Rachael VanWormer.

Wed 2 & 7 / Thu & Fri 7 / Sat 2 & 7/ Sun 2

Lamb’s Players Theatre

1142 Orange Avenue, Coronado

Tickets range from $38 to $92, depending on the day of the week and the theatre’s seating section.

