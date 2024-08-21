Wednesday, August 21, 2024
Lamb’s Announces “The Importance Of Being Earnest”

Lamb’s Players Theatre Announces the opening of its production of “The Importance of Being Earnest,” A Trivial Comedy for Serious People by Oscar Wilde.

Hijinks! Shenanigans! Impersonations! Gorgeous Costumes! Witty Dialogue!
And Love—a comic masterpiece!

Lamb’s has had this marvel of a show on their A-List to produce for many years. It will run from Sept. 14 through Nov. 10.

Director – Kerry Meads
Costume design by Jeanne Reith
Set design by Sean Fanning
Producer – Robert Smyth

The cast includes Geno Carr, Michael Lewis Cusimano, Brian Mackey, David McBean, John
Rosen, Brian Salmon, Deborah Gilmour Smyth, Lauren King Thompson, Rachael VanWormer.

Wed 2 & 7 / Thu & Fri 7 / Sat 2 & 7/ Sun 2
Lamb’s Players Theatre
1142 Orange Avenue, Coronado

Tickets range from $38 to $92, depending on the day of the week and the theatre’s seating section.

TICKETS & MORE INFO



Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is happy to call Coronado home and to have raised her children here. In her free time she enjoys reading, exercising, trying new restaurants, and just walking her dog around the "island." Have news to share? Send tips or story ideas to: [email protected]

