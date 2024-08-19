Coronado Crime Report: Suspicious Vehicles, DUI

The information below is provided by the Coronado Police Department and summarized for publication.
Arrests:
DUI
Aug. 16: A 75-year-old, retired Coronado man was arrested in Hillcrest for having a blood alcohol content above the legal limit of 0.08%, a misdemeanor.
Incidents Reported:
August 10
- General disturbance (2 incidents)
- Public drunkenness
- Trespassing (3 incidents)
- Traffic accident, no injury (3 incidents)
- Welfare check
- Suspicious vehicle (2 incidents)
- Traffic accident, unknown injuires
- Noise disturbance
- Petit theft report
- Traffic accident, minor injury
August 11
- Noise disturbance (2 incidents)
- Driving under the influence
- Grand theft report
- General disturbance (2 incidents)
- Traffic accident, no injury
- Welfare check (3 welfare)
- Suspicious vehicle
August 12
- Suspicious vehicle (5 incidents)
- Reckless driving
- General disturbance (2 incidents)
- Welfare check (2 incidents)
- Noise disturbance (2 incidents)
- Traffic accident, unknown injuries
- Hit-and-run, no injuries
- Traffic accident, no injuries (2 incidents)
August 13
- Suspicious vehicle (2 incidents)
- Identity theft report
- Fire in structure or vehicle
- Traffic accident, minor injury
- Hit-and-run, no injury
- Traffic accident, no injury (2 incidents)
- Reckless driving
- Noise disturbance
August 14
- Battery, just occurred
- Welfare check
- Suspicious vehicle
- Hit-and-run, no injuries
August 15
- Traffic accident, no injuries (4 incidents)
- Trespassing
- Traffic accident, minor injury (2 incidents)
- Sexual battery
- Stolen vehicle
- Noise disturbance
August 16
- Identity theft report
- Driving under the influence
- Grand theft report
- Petit theft report
- Welfare check
- Hit and run, no injuries
- Reckless driving
- Noise disturbance (3 incidents)
- General disturbance