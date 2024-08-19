Monday, August 19, 2024
Crime

Coronado Crime Report: Suspicious Vehicles, DUI

1 min.
Coronado Times Staff
Coronado Times Staff

The information below is provided by the Coronado Police Department and summarized for publication. 

Arrests:

DUI
Aug. 16: A 75-year-old, retired Coronado man was arrested in Hillcrest for having a blood alcohol content above the legal limit of 0.08%, a misdemeanor.

Incidents Reported:

August 10

  • General disturbance (2 incidents)
  • Public drunkenness
  • Trespassing (3 incidents)
  • Traffic accident, no injury (3 incidents)
  • Welfare check
  • Suspicious vehicle (2 incidents)
  • Traffic accident, unknown injuires
  • Noise disturbance
  • Petit theft report
  • Traffic accident, minor injury

August 11

  • Noise disturbance (2 incidents)
  • Driving under the influence
  • Grand theft report
  • General disturbance (2 incidents)
  • Traffic accident, no injury
  • Welfare check (3 welfare)
  • Suspicious vehicle

August 12

  • Suspicious vehicle (5 incidents)
  • Reckless driving
  • General disturbance (2 incidents)
  • Welfare check (2 incidents)
  • Noise disturbance (2 incidents)
  • Traffic accident, unknown injuries
  • Hit-and-run, no injuries
  • Traffic accident, no injuries (2 incidents)

August 13

  • Suspicious vehicle (2 incidents)
  • Identity theft report
  • Fire in structure or vehicle
  • Traffic accident, minor injury
  • Hit-and-run, no injury
  • Traffic accident, no injury (2 incidents)
  • Reckless driving
  • Noise disturbance

August 14

  • Battery, just occurred
  • Welfare check
  • Suspicious vehicle
  • Hit-and-run, no injuries

August 15

  • Traffic accident, no injuries (4 incidents)
  • Trespassing
  • Traffic accident, minor injury (2 incidents)
  • Sexual battery
  • Stolen vehicle
  • Noise disturbance

August 16

  • Identity theft report
  • Driving under the influence
  • Grand theft report
  • Petit theft report
  • Welfare check
  • Hit and run, no injuries
  • Reckless driving
  • Noise disturbance (3 incidents)
  • General disturbance



Coronado Times Staff
Coronado Times Staff
Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

Crime

Coronado Crime Report: Criminal Threats, Vehicle Tampering, Joyriding (8/3/2024-8/9/2024)

Crime

Coronado Crime Report: Joyriding, Public Intoxication

Crime

Coronado Crime Report: Grand Theft (7/20-7/26)

Crime

Coronado Crime Report: Child Endangerment (7/13-7/19)

Crime

Coronado Crime Report: Possession of Dangerous Fireworks (7/6-7/12)

Crime

Coronado Crime Report: Assault With a Deadly Weapon (6/29-7/5)

MORE FROM AUTHOR

People

Selena Herrera’s Basketball Journey from Sandals to Second Team All-League

Military

Airmen Travel to Coronado for Operation Seawolf Training

Military

Expect Traffic Delays Next Week as Navy Undergoes Security Exercise

City of Coronado

Update: Pedestrian Killed After Being Hit by Vehicle in Coronado Identified

Obituaries

Jean Louise Watson (1927-2023)

Community News

Act of Kindness Just in Time for the Holidays

More Local News

Cade’s Day Returns to McP’s on Sept. 7 – One Family’s Mission to Raise Awareness and Help Prevent Suicide

People

Bill Sandke Wants to Serve the Coronado Community Again, Now as School Board Trustee

Education

Shannon & Billy Canu: Coronado Entrepreneurs Building Brands & Preserving Community

Business

CUSD Launches New Parent Portal to Encourage Conversations about Reading

Education

‘Disheartening and Outrageous’: More Delays in Tijuana Sewage Crisis Projects

News

CORONADO'S LOCAL NEWS SOURCE

The Coronado Times newspaper provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication has been Coronado's trusted news source for over 20 years. Our staff is local and committed to quality coverage of our Coronado community. Learn more about our publication.

Send Us News Tips & Story Ideas:
[email protected]

GET WITH THE TIMES

© Copyright 2002-2024, The Coronado Times. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be re-published online or offline without permission.

MORE STORIES

Coronado Water and Air Quality Report – Aug. 8-14, 2024