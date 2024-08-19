Coronado Crime Report: Suspicious Vehicles, DUI

The information below is provided by the Coronado Police Department and summarized for publication.

Arrests:

DUI

Aug. 16: A 75-year-old, retired Coronado man was arrested in Hillcrest for having a blood alcohol content above the legal limit of 0.08%, a misdemeanor.

Incidents Reported:

August 10



General disturbance (2 incidents)

Public drunkenness

Trespassing (3 incidents)

Traffic accident, no injury (3 incidents)

Welfare check

Suspicious vehicle (2 incidents)

Traffic accident, unknown injuires

Noise disturbance

Petit theft report

Traffic accident, minor injury

August 11



Noise disturbance (2 incidents)

Driving under the influence

Grand theft report

General disturbance (2 incidents)

Traffic accident, no injury

Welfare check (3 welfare)

Suspicious vehicle

August 12



Suspicious vehicle (5 incidents)

Reckless driving

General disturbance (2 incidents)

Welfare check (2 incidents)

Noise disturbance (2 incidents)

Traffic accident, unknown injuries

Hit-and-run, no injuries

Traffic accident, no injuries (2 incidents)

August 13

Suspicious vehicle (2 incidents)

Identity theft report

Fire in structure or vehicle

Traffic accident, minor injury

Hit-and-run, no injury

Traffic accident, no injury (2 incidents)

Reckless driving

Noise disturbance

August 14

Battery, just occurred

Welfare check

Suspicious vehicle

Hit-and-run, no injuries

August 15



Traffic accident, no injuries (4 incidents)

Trespassing

Traffic accident, minor injury (2 incidents)

Sexual battery

Stolen vehicle

Noise disturbance

August 16

Identity theft report

Driving under the influence

Grand theft report

Petit theft report

Welfare check

Hit and run, no injuries

Reckless driving

Noise disturbance (3 incidents)

General disturbance





