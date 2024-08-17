Avenue of Heroes: Joseph T. Talbert

Prepared by: Emily Talbert (daughter-in-law)

“Papa Joe” Talbert was born in Holly Springs, Mississippi and grew up in Winona, Mississippi, where his father was the Supervisor of Agents for the Illinois Central Railroad. He was encouraged by his uncle, and namesake, to pursue his education at the Lawrenceville School to prepare for the U.S. Naval Academy. A member of the Class of 1920, but called to duty in 1919, Joe served on three battleships and six destroyers. He was the Commanding Officer of five navy ships: two Eagle Class Patrol Boats, USS Eagle #34 and USS Eagle #11; the destroyer, USS Manley DD 34; USS Hermitage AP 54; and the cruiser, USS Trenton CL 11. His years of service in the Navy also included duties as aide and flag lieutenant to the commandant of the 15th Naval District in the Canal Zone, Enlisted Personnel Officer at the Bureau of Naval Personnel, U.S. Naval Academy, and the 11th Naval District San Diego.

Of interest, the ocean liner, Conte Biancamano was seized at Balboa, Canal Zone, when Italy declared war on the United States and converted to the transport ship USS Hermitage. Joe was in command in 1944 and 1945, carrying men for the invasion of Normandy and later making ten return voyages carrying troops to Europe and returning with wounded prisoners and refugees.

Following his retirement in 1947, Joe was President of the Coronado Chapter of the USNA Alumni Association, Treasurer of the Coronado Residential Association, in charge of trophies for the Coronado Floral Association, Red Cross Board of Directors, Navy League, and Military Order of World Wars.

He married Anne Rominger in 1925 and their two children, Joanne and Joe Jr., both graduated from Coronado High School.

Joe Talbert Senior led a legacy of military service. His son Joseph Talbert, Jr., son-in-law Robert Bulmer, granddaughter Sheri Bulmer Elston, and great granddaughter Joanne Elston Baird have continued in the service to their country in the U.S. Navy – and will be honored at today’s ceremony. Additionally, his grandson, Gary Bulmer, served with distinction in the NOAA Commissioned Corps, retiring with the rank of Captain, and his great grandson also served in the Navy.

The Avenue of Heroes military service recognition program is sponsored by the City of Coronado. Introduced in 2014, the program has honored 261 hometown heroes to date. On May 18, 2024, another 16 were honored. City staff and volunteers from the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2422, the Coronado Historical Association and Third and Fourth Streets Neighborhood Association oversee its operation.

In 2011, the program was inspired spontaneously with the movement of two Navy SEALs to their final resting place. News spread quickly and the local Rotary Club passed out American flags. People lined Fourth Street to honor the fallen service members. As the procession approached the Coronado Bridge, a lone Navy SEAL stood at attention, saluting as he waited for the passage of his comrades. That moment made clear that Third and Fourth streets were already an Avenue of Heroes.

That spontaneous beginning launched the program in May 2015 with 18 banners. The Avenue of Heroes is a reminder that Coronado has a rich history and legacy of service to the country.





