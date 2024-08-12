Coronado Concert Band and Garibaldi Mariachi Make Music History

By Dawn Richards

Be a part of history in the making on Thursday, August 15 when the Coronado Concert Band and Garibaldi Mariachi play in celebration of World Design Capital’s first ever cross border regional program. The free performance will take place at the Coronado Performing Arts Center at 7:00 pm, with doors opening at 6:00.

Just what makes this event historic? While this is not the first time that Garibaldi Mariachi has performed in Coronado, it will be the first time it’s played with the Concert Band, and the first time for both groups to perform for World Design Capital. Here are more “firsts” and “unique” qualifiers:

THE PLAYERS

WORLD DESIGN CAPITAL chooses a city every two years to showcase how design can drive economic, environmental, social, and cultural well-being for communities. However, for the very first time, WDC has chosen two border cities to highlight, making it a natural to join the Concert Band with Garibaldi Mariachi. Look for more WDC events throughout San Diego and Tijuana.

GARIBALDI MARIACHI stems from the world’s first ever college degree program devoted to mariachi music, formed at Southwestern College under the direction of Dr. Jeff Nevin, Chair of Performing Arts and Professor of Music. The highly professional and sought after ensemble is credited with being “the most widely traveled” mariachi group, having performed on six continents.

In addition to his role at Southwestern College, Dr. Nevin is also Director of Mariachi Champaña Nevin, as well as a classical and mariachi trumpeter and prolific composer who has performed with orchestras in 20 countries, including Europe, Russia, China, and Brazil. He is also the author of multiple books, including the classic, “Virtuoso Mariachi.”

THE CORONADO CONCERT BAND, formed in 1997, brought together Coronado High School band students and professional musicians, offering opportunities to play and learn with quality performers. The band still offers any musician from San Diego County a chance to rehearse and perform in their many concerts, which attract a large following. Music Director Fred Lee, a career conductor and 40-year music educator, is also recipient of the Retired Music Educator award from the California Music Educators Association. Unusual is the band’s philosophy of offering quality entertainment to wide audiences by keeping concerts free of charge.

THE PERFORMANCE

According to Fred, “This is truly a one-of-a-kind event. The music is a combination of traditional mariachi music and original works by Mexican composers based on folk literature from across Mexico. The piece ‘Tres Danzas de Mexico’ is an excellent example of this.”

He explains that the Concert Band will first perform on its own, followed by Garibaldi Mariachi “with works from Mexico, Spain, and Brazil, all brilliantly arranged by their director, Dr. Jeff Nevin.”

The final portion of the program features both groups playing together in what Dr. Nevin notes as a first: that of playing with the Concert Band. Historically, traditional mariachi music was symphonic, featuring violins, vihuelas, guitarrons, and even harps. Additionally, like that of orchestral music, mariachi music was composed in sharp signature keys such as G and D major, making it an easy fit to play with symphonies. Conversely, bands typically play more flats, making this Thursday’s performance more of a challenge.

Yet another first for the concert is the world premier of Dr. Nevin’s composition, “Que Bonita Vista,” which Fred describes as “truly unique!” Jeff revealed that the piece was commissioned in 2001 by then-Band Director Rick Lorenzen at Bonita Vista High School, where the song was played one time only, without mariachis. As a double meaning, the song’s name refers to not only a beautiful sight, but also the school’s name. This Thursday’s performance will be the first time the composition is performed with mariachis.

MARIACHI MUSIC, featured prominently in the concert, is familiar to most music lovers, but how did it originate? When Hernan Cortes arrived in Mexico in 1519, he brought Spanish musicians and their instruments, including the violin, vihuela, and harp. Indigenous groups, known for having an already well developed musical tradition, quickly caught on. Within two years, music schools had been established for the natives, mestizos, and West African slaves brought by the Spaniards. Jeff explains that this distinctive music was born out of West African rhythms, European instruments, and the Spanish language, along with the talents of the indigenous people.

To learn more about mariachi music, visit the extensive exhibit at the Southwestern College Library’s top floor and, of course, attend this Thursday evening’s concert. ¡Viva Musica!





