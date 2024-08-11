Business News: Enjoy an Aesthetic Picnic from Little Frenchie, National Dog Day at Village Pizzeria, and More

A Little Frenchie Picnic

Picnics can make for a charming date, family day, or way to laze away a sunny afternoon with a book, but preparing a social-media-worth spread is a pain. Little Frenchies just launched a curated picnic basket program, where customers can reserve and pick up their own picnic, complete with a basket. Customers can choose from cheese and wine, brunch, and dinner baskets, which all include a wine key and start at $130.

Customers must reserve their basket at least 48 hours in advance and agree to return the basket after their picnic. To view the full menu and make a reservation, click here.

Celebrate National Dog Day with Village Pizzeria and PAWS

Come celebrate man’s best friend with pizza and prizes at an event that will raise money for The Pacific Animal Welfare Society (PAWS).

The celebration runs from 12 to 4 p.m. on Aug. 26 and will include dog-themed giveaways, such as pet bananas, dog-friendly popsicles, a photo booth, and an opportunity to learn more about volunteering, fostering, and adopting through PAWS.

Canine guests will receive a 50 percent discount on pizza, and Village Pizzeria will match the remaining 50% as a donation to PAWS. The restaurant is at 1206 Orange Ave.

Teachers save at Pretty Please

During the hectic back to school season, educators can take 20% off their purchase at Pretty Please Boutiqe on Orange Ave. until Aug. 24. Must show teacher ID to receive the discount.

Wag’n Tails launches online ordering

Order everything you need for your pet online, and receive it the same day through Wag’n Tails’ new online ordering system. Customers can receive 20% off their first online order here.





