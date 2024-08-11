Sunday, August 11, 2024
Business News: Enjoy an Aesthetic Picnic from Little Frenchie, National Dog Day at Village Pizzeria, and More

1 min.
Megan Kitt
Megan Kitt
Little Frenchie now offers picnics to go. Courtesy photo.

A Little Frenchie Picnic 

Picnics can make for a charming date, family day, or way to laze away a sunny afternoon with a book, but preparing a social-media-worth spread is a pain. Little Frenchies just launched a curated picnic basket program, where customers can reserve and pick up their own picnic, complete with a basket. Customers can choose from cheese and wine, brunch, and dinner baskets, which all include a wine key and start at $130.

Customers must reserve their basket at least 48 hours in advance and agree to return the basket after their picnic. To view the full menu and make a reservation, click here.

Celebrate National Dog Day with Village Pizzeria and PAWS 

Come celebrate man’s best friend with pizza and prizes at an event that will raise money for The Pacific Animal Welfare Society (PAWS).

The celebration runs from 12 to 4 p.m. on Aug. 26 and will include dog-themed giveaways, such as pet bananas, dog-friendly popsicles, a photo booth, and an opportunity to learn more about volunteering, fostering, and adopting through PAWS.

Canine guests will receive a 50 percent discount on pizza, and Village Pizzeria will match the remaining 50% as a donation to PAWS. The restaurant is at 1206 Orange Ave.

Teachers save at Pretty Please

During the hectic back to school season, educators can take 20% off their purchase at Pretty Please Boutiqe on Orange Ave. until Aug. 24. Must show teacher ID to receive the discount.

Wag’n Tails launches online ordering

Order everything you need for your pet online, and receive it the same day through Wag’n Tails’ new online ordering system. Customers can receive 20% off their first online order here.

 



Megan has worked as a reporter for more than 10 years, and her work in both print and digital journalism has been published in more than 25 publications worldwide. She is also an award-winning photographer. She holds BA degrees in journalism, English literature and creative writing and an MA degree in creative writing and literature. She believes a quality news publication's purpose is to strengthen a community through informative and connective reporting.Megan is also a mother of three and a Navy spouse. After living around the world both as a journalist and as a military spouse, she immediately fell in love with San Diego and Coronado for her family's long-term home.

