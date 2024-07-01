Monday, July 1, 2024
Coronado Fourth of July 2024 Patriotic Home Front Decorating Contest Winners

Coronado Fourth of July (CFOJ), in partnership with the Coronado Floral Association, held its third annual patriotic-inspired home front decorating contest. CFOJ appreciates all of the Coronado residents that take the time to decorate their home fronts to share their excitement in celebration of our nation’s Independence Day! CFOJ shared, “We thank those who entered the contest and encourage the community to walk or bike around and view all the 4th of July spirit as we get ready to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the Coronado Fourth of July Parade.”

Grand prize home front

Linda and Dave Urich at 640 J Ave.

Top five winning home fronts

Ivy Bernhardson, 739 Tolita Ave

Megan and Brian Cooper, 711 Tolita Ave

Ginger Dodson, 267 E Ave

Candace and Jeff Tyler, 1427 5th St.

Jude Whitton, 330 B Ave.

Lori Smith and Kelly Kindorf, Home Front Judging Co-Chairs; and Carrie Downey, CFOJ Board Member and Home Front Decorating Contest Coordinator, at the 2024 grand prize winning home, 640 J Ave.



Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is happy to call Coronado home and to have raised her children here. In her free time she enjoys reading, exercising, trying new restaurants, and just walking her dog around the "island." Have news to share? Send tips or story ideas to: [email protected]

City of Coronado

CHS Softball Star Pate Hits it Out of the Park: Headed to Cornell

People

Blanco Cocina + Cantina Set to Welcome Guests on July 17

Dining

City Council Candidate Andrew Gade Hopes to Protect What Makes Coronado Unique

City of Coronado

The Coronado Ferry Will Cost $9 Per Ride Starting June 28

News

