Coronado Fourth of July 2024 Patriotic Home Front Decorating Contest Winners

Coronado Fourth of July (CFOJ), in partnership with the Coronado Floral Association, held its third annual patriotic-inspired home front decorating contest. CFOJ appreciates all of the Coronado residents that take the time to decorate their home fronts to share their excitement in celebration of our nation’s Independence Day! CFOJ shared, “We thank those who entered the contest and encourage the community to walk or bike around and view all the 4th of July spirit as we get ready to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the Coronado Fourth of July Parade.”

Grand prize home front

Linda and Dave Urich at 640 J Ave.

Top five winning home fronts

Ivy Bernhardson, 739 Tolita Ave

Megan and Brian Cooper, 711 Tolita Ave

Ginger Dodson, 267 E Ave

Candace and Jeff Tyler, 1427 5th St.

Jude Whitton, 330 B Ave.





