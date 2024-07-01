Coronado Fourth of July (CFOJ), in partnership with the Coronado Floral Association, held its third annual patriotic-inspired home front decorating contest. CFOJ appreciates all of the Coronado residents that take the time to decorate their home fronts to share their excitement in celebration of our nation’s Independence Day! CFOJ shared, “We thank those who entered the contest and encourage the community to walk or bike around and view all the 4th of July spirit as we get ready to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the Coronado Fourth of July Parade.”
Coronado Fourth of July 2024 Patriotic Home Front Decorating Contest Winners
- July 4th
Managing Editor
Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is happy to call Coronado home and to have raised her children here. In her free time she enjoys reading, exercising, trying new restaurants, and just walking her dog around the "island." Have news to share? Send tips or story ideas to: [email protected]