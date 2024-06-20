Third Annual 4th of July Home Front Decorating Contest – Display Your Patriotic Pride

Coronado Fourth of July (CFoJ) and Coronado Flower Show present the third annual 4th of July Home Front Decorating Contest.

Show off your patriotic pride as you adorn your home in red, white and blue! Criteria for judging includes:

creativity – unique design and creative use of decorations

– unique design and creative use of decorations display and placement of decorations, animated objects, etc. Each entry must include an American flag and at least three additional patriotic elements (flags, bunting, pinwheels, flowers, lighting, etc.)

overall presentation

Homes must be decorated and entry applications received by Wednesday, June 26 to enter. Judging will take place on Saturday, June 29, 2024.

The winner will be announced the week of July 4 on the CFOJ website, local news, social media, and also at the Independence Day Parade! The winner will receive 10 grandstand tickets for the parade (covered seating). Additional prizes possible.

There is an online entry form at www.coronadofourthofjuly.com/contest; or you can email entry info (name, address, contact info (email and/or phone number) to [email protected], or mail to CFOJ, PO Box 182041, Coronado CA 92178, Attn: Home Front Judging.

Participants agree to have a photo of their decorated home on the CFOJ website, with winner featured at the parade.






